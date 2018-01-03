Press release from Asheville Community Theatre:

Make a play date – for a play! Asheville Community Theatre (ACT) kicks off 2018 with two shows in their family-friendly theatre series Saturdays at ACT. The Saturdays at ACT series features morning performances that are enjoyed by people of all ages. On Saturday, January 13, 2018, ACT will present Red Herring Puppets’ Little One-Inch. And then on Saturday, January 20, 2018, ACT will present Bright Star Touring Theatre’s Aesop’s Fables. Both shows are at 10:00 am. Tickets for each show are $7.00 and are available for purchase at the door, over the phone at 828-254-1320, or online at www.ashevilletheatre.org.

“Our Saturdays at ACT series is a great way for the whole family to experience theatre,” said Chanda Calentine, Program Director at ACT. “These shows are little episodes of magic, and they’re especially loved by young children. Your children will be spellbound!”

In Little One-Inch, an old couple’s prayers are answered when they find a small baby by the side of the road. When he comes of age, tiny Little One-Inch sets off on the adventure of a lifetime where he meets a princess, fights an ogre, and finds true love.

“Little One-Inch was my favorite story growing up,” shares Lisa Sturz, Artistic Director of Red Herring Puppets and award-winning puppeteer. “My Dad, who was stationed in Okinawa during World War II, passed on to me his deep love of the Japanese language, people and culture. He read this story to me. I was enchanted by the magical elements, inspired by the idea that a little person could achieve great things, and reassured that love can blossom in unlikely circumstances.”

Little One-Inch will be performed by Lisa Sturz. Sturz has built puppets and props for Disney Imagineering, Henson’s Creature Shop, and Industrial Light and Magic (among others). She was the Puppetmaster for the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s presentation of Wagner’s RING and the Jacob’s School of Music’s The Magic Flute. Film and television credits include Muppets from Space, Elmo in Grouchland, Murphy Brown, The Flintstones, Fire in the Sky, Ninja Turtles III, Batman II, MuppetVision 3D, Captain Eo, RoboCop II, Howard the Duck, and the Academy Awards.

Aesop’s Fables is a 45-minute whirlwind adventure through the beloved 2600-year old tales. Bright Star’s professional actors bring to life the stories of “The Tortoise and the Hare,” “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” “The Fox and the Grapes,” “The Lion and the Mouse” and “The Monkey and Her Pail.” Brimming with audience participation, these animal filled adventures focus on honesty, compassion, hard work, and kindness.

Bright Star’s shows are performed across the country and around the world by teams of professional actors. Located in Asheville, the company has been touring their original productions and adaptations for 15 years.

For more information about Asheville Community Theatre, please call 828-254-1320 or visit www.ashevilletheatre.org.