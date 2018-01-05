Press release from Small Town Ventures:

On Dec. 7, AC Reynolds High School Principal Doris Sellers recognized local senior Aryelle Jacobson at the Buncombe County Board of Education meeting. “Every Principal needs an Aryelle. She is special and she is going to go far,” noted Principal Sellers as she acknowledged Jacobsen’s recently published book for middle school students called A is for Awkward.

A is for Awkward is a book centered on the importance of gaining healthy self-esteem and helping teens realize that they’re not alone. It’s a book of encouragement and real world advice written in a relatable style that resonates with teens. Every page has a letter of the alphabet paired with a unique work of art and a word that is discussed in a paragraph below.

Topics from the importance of understanding puberty to the power of relationships are just a few examples of the significant subjects discussed in A is for Awkward. At the end of the book, there’s a list of resources including helpful phone numbers and websites available for teens. The goal of A is for Awkward is to help middle school students feel comfortable in their own skin, addressing various topics providing advice, encouragement and resources they can use.

The book was written and illustrated by older teens for younger teens, demonstrating how youth can and will make a difference in society. This book explores those ever so dreaded awkward years and how one can turn their middle school experience into positive stage of gaining self-esteem, developing healthy relationships, and encouraging one another.

Jacobsen currently attends AC Reynolds High School (class of 2018) and lives with her mom, dad, brother, two dogs and hedgehog. She enjoys Cross Fit, running, backpacking, traveling, marching band and spending time with her friends and family. She plans to study public health in college and hopes to someday open a school.

On Monday, Jan. 29, Jacobsen will be hosted at Malaprop’s Bookstore for a brief book signing and discussion with the community. She will answer questions about the intention behind the project and share ways for families to utilize the lessons in A is for Awkward to support the young adults in their lives. Attendees may purchase a signed copy of the book and meet Jacobsen 6-7 p.m. More information may be found at www.AisForAwkwardBook.com.