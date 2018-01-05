Press release from Asheville Music Professionals:
Tax Workshop for Artists
January 9 at The Refinery
3:00-5:00pm
Join us for a FREE workshop on taxes and accounting for musicians and artists,
presented by Brian C. Hunter, CPA.
Topics will include: Income Tax Preparation and forms, getting all the available Deductions, Record Keeping, dealing with employees, Tax Planning, Tax structures (LLCs, corporations, and such), estimated taxes, etc. ALL are welcome, from beginners to established pros. The presentation will last about 2 hours and Brian will be available to answer questions at the end.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.