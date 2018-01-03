Press release from Flatiron Writers Room:

This workshop will examine the intentions behind writing from Native American perspectives and/or the inclusion of Native characters in fiction writing. We will analyze examples of both successful and unsuccessful approaches to Native characterizations and the potential hazards to avoid. Participants will develop essential questions to consider and appropriate research methods for their own works. Most importantly, the course will focus on the rounding out of Native American characters in a manner that authentically portrays both the writer’s message and character’s culture. Class meets Saturday, February 3, 2018, from 9:30 am to noon. Students may purchase an individual coaching session with the instructor to take place in the afternoon folowing the workshop (space limited to 3). To register by check instead of through Eventbrite, mail your check to Flatiron Writers Room, LLC, 5 Covington Street, Asheville, NC 28806 and include your email address. You will be registered when we receive your payment, space permitting.

About the Instructor: Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) resides in Qualla, NC with her husband, Evan, and their sons Ross and Charlie. She holds degrees from Yale University and the College of William and Mary. Her first novel, Going to Water is winner of The Morning Star Award for Creative Writing from the Native American Literature Symposium (2012), and a finalist for the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction (2014). Recent publications also include: “Undertow” from Carolina Mountain Literary Festival Anthology: Ten Years of Festivals(Press 53 2015), Naked Came the Leaf Peeper (Burning Bush Press 2011), “It All Comes Out in the Wash” from Appalachian Heritage Quarterly (Berea College 2009), and “Camouflage” from Night is Gone, Day Is Still Coming (Candlewick Press 2003), and a series of bi-lingual Children’s books published by the EBCI. After serving as Executive Director of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation, Annette (National Board Certified since 2012) returned to teaching English and Social Studies at Swain County High School. She is co-editor of the Journal of Cherokee Studies and writes periodically for Smoky Mountain Living magazine.