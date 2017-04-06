Press release:

JP Sears, the YouTube sensation and satirist who is putting the “light” back in enlightenment is coming to Asheville, April 21st at 7 pm at Jubilee! Community as part of his nation-wide book tour.

When a red-headed hippy wearing a purple shirt and a flower sticking out of his headband released a video two years ago that was titled, “How to Be Ultra Spiritual,” he had no idea that it would quickly go viral with tens of millions of views. That video, and the ones to follow, signaled the birth of the JP Sears “Ultra Spiritual” brand and character whose videos have now been viewed over 100M+ times. From poking fun at “How to Become Gluten Intolerant” (6M+ views), to “How to Take Yoga Photos for Instagram” to “If Meat Eaters Acted Like Vegans” (almost 6M views), JP’s wry send-ups of New Age culture expose the shadow side of modern wellness and spirituality, helping to put the “light” back in enlightenment.

JP has a deep background in modern spiritual paths, and so he asks his readers and viewers to consider that, “Perhaps our ability to laugh at ourselves and not take ourselves too seriously is what increases our spiritual growth…Everything that I parody in the videos is a part of my life – either now or in the past. I find new messages and speak my perspective through the language of humor.”

JP is also the author of the new book, How to Be Ultra Spiritual: 12 ½ Steps to Spiritual Superiority (Sounds True, on sale March 7, 2017). In a light, playful manner, How to Be Ultra Spiritual, his new book that was released in March, exposes the shadow side of modern spirituality through such topics as:

· Expert-level master training in competitive spirituality

· Dreaming up your awakening

· Becoming rigidly yogic and increasing your flow

· Mindfullessness and merciless meditation

· How to be critically nonjudgmental

· Out-veganing the vegans

“These days it’s not very spiritual just being spiritual,” begins JP. “In this book, I invite you to join me on the quest of becoming more spiritual—in order to be better than others—which is Ultra Spiritual.”

He is currently on a book tour and is selling out venues left and right. Now, Asheville has the honor to host him, April 21st at 7pm at Jubilee! Community in downtown Asheville. Tickets are $10 and available http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2920525For more information go to www.JubileeCommunity.org or call 828-252-5335

What: How to Be Ultra Spiritual Event, Co-Hosted by Malaprop’s Bookstore and Jubilee! Community.

Who: JP Sears

When: April 21 at 7 pm

Where: Jubilee! Community, 46 Wall Street, in downtown Asheville

Tickets: $10 buy online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2920525