UNC Asheville Hosts 33rd Annual Economic Crystal Ball Seminar on April 27

UNC Asheville’s 33rd annual Economic Crystal Ball Seminar will be held on Thursday, April 27, at UNC Asheville’s Lipinsky Auditorium. Noted economists David W. Berson and James F. Smith will make forecasts on the business and financial outlook for the coming year, and discuss the policies of the Federal Reserve and the new administration.

The seminar, sponsored by the UNC Asheville Department of Economics and Parsec Financial, begins with a 6:15 p.m. reception, followed by the speakers at 7 p.m., and a question-and-answer period at 8 p.m. The seminar is free and open to the public.

The economic outlook portion of the program will focus on inflation, employment, interest rates, the strength of the dollar and housing market. The financial outlook presentation will explore the implications of Federal Reserve policy for financial markets. Various investments will be addressed, with an emphasis on interest rates and the bond market.

Berson is senior vice president and chief economist for Nationwide Insurance, where his responsibilities involve leading a team of economists who act as internal consultants to the company’s business units. Berson’s numerous previous professional positions include vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae, president of the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), and a senior management position with Wharton Econometrics Forecasting.

Smith is chief economist at Parsec Financial. In his more than 30 years as an economic forecaster, Smith has served in private industry, government and academic institutions, including tenures with Wharton Econometrics, Union Carbide, the Federal Reserve and the President’s Council of Economic Advisers. Smith is a fellow and past president of NABE.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. To register, contact UNC Asheville’s Economics Department at 828.251.6550 or email kmoore@unca.edu.