Press release from UNC Asheville:

Dan Pierce, UNC Asheville’s NEH (National Endowment for the Humanities) Distinguished Professor in the Humanities, will present a lecture on his recent book, Hazel Creek: The Life and Death of an Iconic Mountain Community, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center, home of OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute). Pierce will also receive the WNC Historical Association’s Outstanding Achievement Award for his contributions to the preservation of local history.

A specialist in Southern and Appalachian history, Pierce has written several books on the history of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, including his most recent work, The Illustrated Guide to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which features 40 original posters and historical information covering a wide variety of topics relating to the Smokies. In Hazel Creek, Pierce explores the complex history of the boom-and-bust mining and logging community, now located within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The WNC Historical Association has presented its Outstanding Achievement Award annually since 1954 to an individual or organization which has made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of the history of the mountain region.

This event is open to the public, with a $5 suggested donation; free for students and members of the WNC Historical Association. For more information, visit olliasheville.com/special- programs.