We Are the Earth, We Are the Land – Shoshone-Paiute Journalist and Educator Sarah Sunshine Manning to Speak at UNC Asheville on March 8

Sarah Sunshine Manning, an educator, independent journalist and longtime contributor to Indian Country Media Network, will give a talk, We Are the Earth, We Are the Land, at noon on Thursday, March 8, in UNC Asheville’s Karpen Hall, Laurel Forum. This event is free and open to everyone.

Earlier on March 8, Manning will be the opening speaker of the Future Teacher Conference at UNC Asheville, a special program for high school students that is sponsored by the university’s Department of Education. Manning is experienced in Indian education as a high school and middle school teacher, and she now is working toward master’s degrees in education administration, and in journalism and mass communication at South Dakota State University.

As a journalist, Manning writes about education, parenting, culture, environmentalism, tribal justice, social justice, feminism and more, and her work has been published by truthdig.com , Levo, RED INK, Yes! magazine, EmbraceRace and others.

A citizen of the Shoshone and Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation in northern Nevada and southern Idaho, and a descendent of the Chippewa and Cree Tribes of Rocky Boy, Montana, Manning lives on the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation in South Dakota.