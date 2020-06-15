Announcement from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville has rescheduled its drive-in movie screening of Disney-Pixar’s Onward for Thursday, June 25, with food trucks available on site. Onward is rated PG. The screening had originally been scheduled for May 29 but was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

To help maintain safe social distancing, only 65 vehicles will be admitted and advance tickets are required, first-come, first served, available online here. The movie will be shown in UNC Asheville parking lots P-1 and P-2, the lots on Campus Drive nearest the Broadway St. entrance to campus. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at sunset, approximately 8:30 p.m. No “walk-in” viewers will be admitted.

If forecasts at weather.com call for a 50% or higher chance of inclement weather, the film will not be shown and the parking lot will be closed. Please visit unca.edu/events for updates.

Food trucks will be on-site with food for purchase, and handwashing stations and portable toilets will be provided. Maintaining 6-feet social distancing and mask-wearing are expected when viewers visit the food trucks or other facilities. Cars will be parked 10 feet apart and viewers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward follows two elf brothers who set out on a quest to find an artifact that will bring back their deceased father. The film premiered at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival on February 21, 2020 and was released in the U.S. on March 6, but its run was cut short when COVID-19 caused the closure of movie theaters. The film is now available for online purchase and streaming.

More details about social distancing expectations and other safety measures, along with a campus map, are available on the ticket registration page. For more information, contact Jill Moffitt, Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, 828.232.5658, or jmoffitt@unca.edu.