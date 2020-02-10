In honor of National 211 Day on Tuesday, Feb. 11, United Way of Henderson County (UWHC) is highlighting this vital service that is used by millions of people across North America and thousands of people in Henderson County each year. 211 is accessed locally through NC 211, the statewide free, confidential information and referral system that connects callers and online visitors at any time of day or night with local health and human services and is supported by local United Ways across North Carolina.

NC 211 received over 133,000 calls statewide in 2019. Every day, clients contact NC 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services, and childcare and family services. NC 211 is also a part of the NC State Emergency Response Team. When activated during a disaster, NC 211 becomes the public information portal for disaster related information.

Residents can simply dial 211 to reach a live, trained NC 211 call specialist who can connect them to a wide range of available local resources. Calls to NC 211 are free and confidential, and information can be provided in most languages. Residents may also access more than 19,000 resources via nc211.org to get connected and get help.

“Last year, 3,684 callers from our community turned to NC 211 for help finding assistance with critical needs,” reported UWHC Executive Director Denise Cumbee Long. “No matter the situation, the specialists at 211 listen, identify underlying problems and connect callers to resources and services right here in Henderson County that can improve their lives,” she added. The top needs among Henderson County callers were housing-related issues (24%), health care (11%), and income support/assistance (8%).