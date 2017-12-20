United Way Invites Local Non-Profits to Apply for Funding

United Way of Transylvania County (UWTC) will host its annual Requests for Proposal (RFP) informational meeting for non-profit agencies from 3 until 5 p.m., Friday, January 19, in the Carlson Conference Room at Transylvania Regional Hospital, located at 260 Hospital Drive, Brevard. The meeting will include a question and answer segment.

Attendance at the RFP informational meeting is required for any non-profit agency to be eligible for funding during UWTC’s upcoming July 1 to June 30 grant cycle. Topics covered at the meeting will include eligibility guidelines, an overview of the RFP process, a review of required documents, and application deadlines.

“United Way of Transylvania County’s Board has committed to giving funding priority to applications that are related to early childhood education. The board will also continue to give priority to collaborative applications,” says Steve Pulliam, local United Way CEO.

“Part of the purpose of this RFP meeting is to sow the seeds of innovative service-delivery collaboratives. Collaboratives, where two or more entities work together to deliver services, provide a more efficient use of local resources by reducing duplication of efforts,” explains Pulliam.

“As always, the actual amount our local board will be able to allocate to services delivered in partnership with other agencies is dependent upon the amount our community pledges to United Way of Transylvania County,” Pulliam adds.

The RFP process includes a preliminary Letter of Intent (LOI) component for any new service delivery collaborations. This aspect is designed to encourage open dialogue between United Way’s Allocations Team and prospective partner agencies.

Representatives from any 501(c)(3) designated non-profit interested in creating or expanding local programs in the area of health, education, and financial stability are encouraged to attend this meeting.

Volunteers needed

United Way is also looking for community members to join its grant review team. These volunteers will review requests for proposals and visit applicant agencies before providing input to the board for allocations decisions.

Interested agencies and volunteers can obtain more detailed information about UWTC’s mission, vision and areas of focus from UWTC’s webpage ( www.unitedwaytransylvania.org ). The “Resources” tab offers a drop-down list including “RFP General Guidelines.” For specific questions, please call 828.883.8822.

About United Way

United Way of Transylvania County’s 2018 campaign goal is $510,000.

Campaign contributions support initiatives including www.VolunteerTransylvania.org community-wide volunteer opportunity listings, the 2-1-1 information and referral service, TRAIN (Transylvania Resource Access and Information Network) non-profit support, Familywize and Coast2Coast prescription discount cards, the Tiny House Initiative for Brevard , and MyFreeTaxes.com free state and local tax preparation and filing assistance.

United Way of Transylvania County (UWTC) contributions also fund approximately $300,000 annually in grants to local health and human service non-profit programs and collaborative actions. UWTC funds actions providing early childhood education resources, after-school and summer youth programs, adult day care, health services, financial education and counseling, youth conflict resolution training, parenting education and resources, and programs preventing homelessness, abuse and neglect.

UWTC empowers people to improve their lives. Specific goals are for all residents to achieve their full academic potential, maintain a financially stable household, and live a healthy lifestyle.

To volunteer or financially support the United Way of Transylvania County, call 828-883-8822, visit the office at 101 W. Jordan Street, #4 (below PNC Bank in downtown Brevard), send US Mail to PO Box 53, Brevard, NC, 28712, or visit www.unitedwaytransylvania.org or https://www.facebook.com/UnitedwayTC .

GREAT things happen when we LIVE UNITED for our community!