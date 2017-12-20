The Rotary Club of Asheville-Metro presents The 3rd Annual “Beat the Winter Blues” Ball

A fundraiser for Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust (CART Fund) and ABCCM’s Veterans Restoration Quarters

Saturday, February 3, 6:30-10 pm

YMI Cultural Center

39 South Market Street

Downtown Asheville



The Rotary Club of Asheville-Metro is pleased to invite one and all to its 3rd Annual “Beat the Winter Blues” Ball! This yearly fundraiser is to support the Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust (CART Fund) and ABCCM’s Veteran Restoration Quarters. The party will be held on Saturday evening, February 3, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., at the YMI Cultural Center, 39 South Market Street, in Downtown Asheville.

This gala is always a joyous way to clear the drear of mid-winter, and get to dancing and cheering at a time when many need it most. Live music will be provided by Asheville’s premier party band, WestSound, and there will be heavy snacks by local restaurant Strada passed around the room, along with an open beer and wine bar. Dress is “Asheville Chic;” show us what that means to you!

There will also be a silent auction with some amazing items up for bid. Many of this year’s items are one-of-a-kind and should be counted on to generate tremendous interest: They include:

Kennedy Space Center Astronaut Training for 2 – includes Flight and hotel



The Rolling Stones Record Album, Autographed by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood and Bill Wyman



Star Wars “Han Solo & Princess Leia” 11″ x 14″ Photograph, Autographed by Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford



The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Movie Poster, Autographed by Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Elijah Wood, Liv Tyler, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom and Viggo Mortensen



The Rolling Stones Limited Edition Guitar, Autographed by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman, and Mick Taylor



Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Guitar , Autographed by Tom Petty, Ron Blair, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Steve Ferrone, Scott Thurston



Hall of Fame Football Helmet, Autographed by 18 football legends: Joe Namath, YA Tittle, Dan Marino, Bart Starr, Joe Montana, Warren Moon, Jim Kelly, Fran Tarkenton, John Elway, Bob Griese, Dan Fouts, Terry Bradshaw, Len Dawson, Sonny Jurgensen, Troy Aikman, Steve Young, Brett Favre and Roger Staubach

The Rotary Club of Asheville-Metro was chartered in 2012, and is dedicated to service, both locally and internationally. Recent recipients of grants from the Club include ABCCM, The Buncombe County Drug Court, and the Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust. The Club also sponsors a prosthetics clinic in Educador, as well as The Rotary Foundation and its drive to end polio. Every month the Club volunteers at MANNA FoodBank to help alleviate hunger in our community.