Monday, USA Cycling released its roster for the upcoming 2018 UCI Cyclocross World Championships. Qualifying competitors will travel to the Netherlands for the final showdown deciding the best in the sport. On the list of those making the team to represent the United States is local cyclist Tristan Cowie of Mills River.

From a press release from USA Cycling:

(January 16, 2018) – USA Cycling announced today the thirty-one athletes that will represent the United States at the 2018 UCI Cyclocross World Championships set for Feb. 3-4 in Valkenburg-Limburg, Netherlands.

“We have assembled a talented team and look forward to competing against the world’s best cyclocross athletes at the World Championships on the hallowed and challenging Valkenburg circuit in cycling-crazy Limburg,” said Geoff Proctor, USA Cycling’s Cyclocross Performance Consultant.

Twelve of the thirty-one spots were filled through automatic selection criteria. The remaining selections were made by the USA Cycling selection committee who considered primarily international competition results, namely World Cups and Pan Am Championships, but also domestic results, head to head results, and nationals performances in their decisions. The Team USA roster is as follows: ELITE MEN

Tristan Cowie (Triple Oaks Racing; Mills River, N.C.)

Stephen Hyde* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Easthampton, Mass.)

Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins/Specialized Bicycles/SRAM; El Dorado Hills, Calif.)

Jack Kisseberth (JAM Fund/NCC; Westhampton, Mass.)

Tobin Ortenblad* (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label; Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing; Easthampton, Mass.)

Kerry Werner* (Kona Endurance Team; Birdsboro, Penn.) ELITE WOMEN Elle Anderson (Cycling.be – Alpha Motorhomes; Oakland, Calif.)

Katie Compton* (KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache; Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Rebecca Fahringer (Stan’s No Tubes/Maxxis; Concord, N.H.)

Kaitin Keough* (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld; Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Courtenay McFadden (Pivot-DNA; Bellingham, Wash.)

Ellen Noble* (Aspire Racing; Kennebunkport, Maine)

The 2018 Cyclocross World Championships selection criteria are available here. As outlined in the selection criteria, not all athletes receive full funding.

See the complete announcement and find out more about USA Cycling here.