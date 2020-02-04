Press release from Brave New Films:

On Friday, February 7, Brave New Films, We Are Democracy North Carolina and Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville will host a film screening of the newly released documentary Suppressed: The Fight to Vote.

Suppressed is a new documentary from Robert Greenwald and Brave New Films that weaves together personal stories from voters across the state of Georgia to paint an undeniable picture of voter suppression in the 2018 midterm election, and as the news today indicates, we continue to see the basic constitutional right to vote challenged throughout America.

Brave New Films is working to hold 2,020 screenings by the 2020 election, and has already scheduled over 700 since the film’s premiere in late September. These screenings have been a grassroots effort, held in churches, private homes, at community meetings and other unique venues, to educate and empower voters to confront voter suppression in their communities.

Space is limited. Please RSVP here.

WHO: Brave New Films, We Are Democracy North Carolina and Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville

WHAT: Community film screening of newly released documentary Suppressed: The Fight to Vote

WHEN: Friday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville, 1 Edwin Pl, Asheville, NC