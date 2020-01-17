Press release from Oscilloscope Laboratories:

Oscilloscope is teaming up again with CatVideoFest, a Social Purpose Corporation, to delight audiences across the country with joyous communal viewings of cat videos, while raising money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters.

CatVideoFest will screen at the Grail Moviehouse in Asheville starting February 29th. A portion of ticket proceeds will go to Asheville Cat Weirdos. Screening info here.

A compilation reel of the latest, best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses.

CatVideoFest Official Website