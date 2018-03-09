Press release from Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams:

ASHEVILLE – Today an Investigator with the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, who is a dually sworn law enforcement officer with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, obtained the following charges, by means of criminal warrant for arrest (under NCGS §15A-304), against Christopher William Hickman:

Assault by strangulation in violation of NCGS §14-32.4(b);

Assault inflicting serious injury in violation of NCGS §14-33(d);

Communicating threats in violation of NCGS §14-277.1.

The warrants were issued by Chief Magistrate D. L. Cowan, Jr.

Pursuant to the North Carolina Rules of Professional Conduct for Lawyers, aside from the foregoing information and what can be found in the public court file, a prosecutor shall refrain from making extrajudicial comments that have a substantial likelihood of heightening public condemnation of the accused and will have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicative proceeding in the matter.

A “charge” is merely an accusation and each and every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

No additional comment will be made at this time.