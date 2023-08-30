Press release from City of Asheville:

City of Asheville Water department teams are on site assessing the damage done by a construction contractor that was working near water infrastructure downtown. This contractor was not working for the City of Asheville.

Avl Alerts are being sent to those in the downtown area – particularly the residents and businesses in and around College St. (between Broadway and Patton).

Our teams are working hard to assess the situation and keep those potentially impacted informed. Please continue to monitor AVL Alerts and social media as the City of Asheville water department continues its response.