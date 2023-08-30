Press release from City of Asheville:
City of Asheville Water department teams are on site assessing the damage done by a construction contractor that was working near water infrastructure downtown. This contractor was not working for the City of Asheville.
Avl Alerts are being sent to those in the downtown area – particularly the residents and businesses in and around College St. (between Broadway and Patton).
Our teams are working hard to assess the situation and keep those potentially impacted informed. Please continue to monitor AVL Alerts and social media as the City of Asheville water department continues its response.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.