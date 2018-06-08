Press release from Brucemont Communications:

Join #1 New York Times Best Selling author Robert Beatty as he celebrates the arrival of his new book, WILLA OF THE WOOD, at two hometown events in July.

The WILLA OF THE WOOD Launch Party on Sunday, July 8, at Barnes & Noble-Asheville Mall, is the first opportunity to get a copy of the new book — a full two days ahead of the official July 10 release date. The party is a free, open house-style event, with a book signing and a full slate of Willa themed activities planned throughout the day. No ticket or purchase is necessary to attend. The fun runs noon-6 p.m.

On Saturday, July 28, Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café hosts a WILLA book signing and reception, 2-4 p.m.

This event and is free and open to the public; signing line preference will be given to customers who purchase their books at Malaprop’s.

WILLA OF THE WOOD is the first title in the WILLA SERIES by Beatty, and the follow-up to his wildly popular SERAFINA BOOKS, the Disney-Hyperion mystery-thriller series set at Biltmore and in the mountains of Western North Carolina.

Activities planned for the WILLA OF THE WOOD Launch Party include:

-Book signing with the author

-Photo opportunities with the author, his family, and Willa and Serafina backdrops and props

-A reading of the opening chapters of WILLA OF THE WOOD by a local storyteller

-Live presentations with wolves, birds of prey, and other creatures from Willa’s world

-Live performances of Southern Appalachian old-time music

-Face painting and roving magician

Set in the Great Smoky Mountains in 1900, WILLA OF THE WOOD is the story of an orphaned 12-year-old forest girl who spends her nights scavenging from the woods and homes of the “day-folk” to support her clan. Through a series of heart-pounding encounters and an unexpected kindness, Willa begins to realize that both the “day-folk,” and her own people are not what she’s always been told, setting in motion her quest for a new home and sense of belonging in a changing world.

Beatty’s #1 New York Times Best Selling SERAFINA BOOK SERIES includes SERAFINA AND THE BLACK CLOAK, SERAFINA AND THE TWISTED STAFF, and SERAFINA AND THE SPLINTERED HEART. BLACK CLOAK was awarded the prestigious 2016 Pat Conroy Southern Book Prize. TWISTED STAFF was a finalist for the 2017 Southern Book Prize, and SPLINTERED HEART is a nominee for the 2018 Southern Book Prize. A fourth SERAFINA book is due in 2019.

Visit robert-beatty.com for more information about Beatty and his books.