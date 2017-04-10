Press release:

Winning photographs from UNC Asheville’s Study Abroad Program’s annual international photo contest will be on display from April 12-28 in UNC Asheville’s Blowers Gallery in Ramsey Library. Participants will share the stories behind their photos as well as the tales of their travels during a reception from noon – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 in the gallery.

The exhibit will feature 16 images in four categories: cross cultural, nature, people, and reflections. The winners of the contest include UNC Asheville students Michael Albinger; Bryan van Alebeek; Meghan Benavides; Cody Fenison; Melissa Gold; Reid Gudger; Herb Gunn; Jeong Min Lee; Shannon Kennedy; Seonhong Kim; Caroline Sherrer and Serena Dotson-Smith.

The annual international photo contest conducted by UNC Asheville’s Study Abroad Program encourages student and faculty travelers to create a photographic record and share their overseas experiences upon their return to Asheville. Each year, more than 130 UNC Asheville students study abroad as part of university programs.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, including library hours, visit library.unca.edu or call 828.251.6436.