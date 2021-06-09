Press release from the WNC Bridge Foundation:

WNC Bridge Foundation’s premier fundraising event, Drums & Dragons, launches registration June 7th at charityfootprints.com/DrumsAndDragons2021 Drums & Dragons is a great team-building experience enjoyed by local businesses and non-profits in our community. Participants can create or join a team online to raise funds for the local participating non-profit of their choice. Teams and individuals can participate ahead of the race by staying active and logging steps for the virtual portion of the event or join in person at the rowing event on Saturday, August 28th at Lake Julian Park in Arden.

Every dollar of the funds raised will go directly to three area non-profits:

Irene Wortham Center

MountainCare

St. Gerard House

Learn all about these amazing area non-profits and the tremendous services they provide. Since 2017, this event has raised over $136,000 benefitting 16 area non-profits.

Mark Your Calendar!

Wednesday, June 9 th : Registration for 2021 Drums & Dragons opens! Peer-to-Peer Fundraising & Individual/ Team Registration & Formation Begins

Monday, July 12 th : Virtual & Hybrid 6-week event/ training opportunity Commences

Saturday, August 28 th : LIVE racing event at Lake Julian Park in Arden, North Carolina

“I wanted to thank you so much for inviting us to participate. We had a wonderful day, and it was a great team building experience for us with all the key elements – teamwork, challenge, adversity ending with determination, strength, and hope! We can’t wait until next year! Thank you again for all you do, I know this has to be a huge undertaking in organizing – but you created a special, unforgettable day for so many people” shares Deborah Jones-Holt, Regional Development Office with Pisgah Legal Services.

WNC Bridge Foundation makes grants to empower local nonprofits in the areas of elder care, wellness support, and youth development, and fundraises for their donor-supported 5 Community Initiatives which serve individuals throughout the 18 counties they serve in WNC The foundation serves the most vulnerable of our neighbors and eliminates barriers that prevent individuals from reaching their full potential. Their mission is to serve as a catalyst for change in our community and create a better Western North Carolina for all.