Press release from WNC Nature Center:

If you’ve ever heard an animal howling in the dark of night, it can be a chilling experience. Now with the help of the wolves at the WNC Nature Center, you can attend an evening program to discover the legends and lore of these top predators, find out the truth about wolves, and hear their howls in the dead of night.

Due to the large crowds that attend our annual holiday events, the WNC Nature Center unfortunately will not be holding its popular Hey Day and Howl-O-Ween events this year. However, the Friends of the WNC Nature Center are hosting four evening events in October and November called Wolf Howls.

During the Wolf Howl program, participants will spend their evening learning about red wolves, gray wolves, and coyotes. The program begins indoors with a presentation on these elusive creatures, followed by an outdoor trek to the Nature Center’s wolf habitats for a howling session.

Two Wolf Howl programs will take place on October 16 and November 6, from 6 pm to 8 pm. There are also two Junior Wolf Howl programs scheduled on October 9 and October 30 from 6 pm to 8 pm, which are kid-friendly and great for the whole family.

While these programs are similar in nature, the Junior Wolf Howls are created with children in mind, while the content of the Wolf Howls is geared toward adults. Tickets range from $10 to $18 for the Junior Wolf Howl and from $20 to $35 for the Adult Wolf Howl. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants, ticket quantities are limited. To purchase tickets, visit wildwnc.org/events.

The Friends is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the animals, programs, and facilities of the WNC Nature Center. The Nature Center connects people of all ages with the plants and animals of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Asheville’s wildlife park is located on 42 acres and is home to more than 60 species of animals, including red pandas, river otters, black bears, red and gray wolves, and cougars. For more information, please visit www.wildwnc.org.