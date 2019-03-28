Appetite for life: A chef and three artists weigh in on how hunger sparks creation

The word “appetite,” as defined by Webster, has a few angles: a desire for food or drink; a desire to satisfy any bodily need or craving; a desire or liking for something; fondness; taste. The Cambridge English three-prong definition is: the feeling that you want to eat food; the feeling of wanting or needing something; a desire or need for something.

So appetite, it would seem, boils down to a feeling or a desire more than a physical need. Some of the many synonyms used for appetite are: craving, longing, yearning, hankering, hunger, thirst, passion, relish, lust, love, zest, gusto, avidity, ardor and ache. Given these powerful words, which evoke a visceral reaction in most of us, we might deduce that appetite is what drives us, what keeps us going through thick and thin, what makes us rise from our beds in the morning.

This monthly column will explore the zest that fuels our hunger for food and — by extension, since food fuels not only our very cells but our minds and our spirits as well — all other aspects of our daily lives. In fine-tuning our understanding of nourishment, we can savor more, serve more, celebrate more.

Tapping into our local community, I asked a chef and three artists what the word “appetite” conjures up for them. Chef Mark Rosenstein, former owner of The Market Place restaurant, thinks of appetite as “yearning memories, promises fulfilled, the taste of lusciousness, shared company, satisfying desire.”

Jerry Read Smith, an instrument builder, recording artist and producer, looks at appetite as a refined way to view hunger. “You can satisfy hunger,” he says, “or you can consider what might satiate hunger; appetite directs the way I fulfill that hunger, be it for music, recording or instrument design.”

Painter Karen Weihs, from Cashiers via Charleston, S.C., who’s known as the “Colorist of the Carolinas,” views appetite as “how I feel about art, from a hungry artist’s standpoint, always interested in feeding the appetite well, of enjoying without overdoing. Having appetite and the good fortune to enjoy it is nurturing; it gives me a sense of home.”

Poet Keith Flynn, an author, singer and longtime editor of the Asheville Poetry Review, says: “To an artist, the idea of curbing one’s appetite is anathema to the very idea of creation. … Who would ask that Da Vinci curb his appetite for learning, as he was drawn from one idea to the next, his mind and imagination skipping from one curiosity to another, like a thrown rock barely touching the surface of a pond?”

As spring rounds the bend, let’s consider the role of the appetizer. An appetizer reels us in, sets the stage, creates a longing, leaves us wanting more. It is a teaser for the pièce de résistance. To illustrate, here is a recipe for a spring risotto, which can be prepared with or without the suggested truffle.

Look for fresh radishes and asparagus at your local market. April is the peak season for this latter ingredient, so take advantage of its ubiquitousness to garnish all the dishes you can. Choose firm spears with tight heads and bright green hues.



Spring risotto with asparagus spears and braised radishes Risotto is a dish of basic Italian goodness that can be dressed up in many guises. There is nothing complicated about the making of risotto. Just make sure you have plenty of time to introduce the liquid so the grains of rice are swelling with savory goodness at the end. Pour a glass of your favorite beverage to sip while you stir and invite a friend to keep you company. Your dish will be the richer for the addition of these human elements. I’ve added, for intrigue, a touch of truffle — if you should happen to be lucky enough to have one — that fruity, musky, floral, earthy, pungent, feral, elusive, captivating subterranean fungus, prized by the French and Italians for centuries, which is now making headway in our own Appalachian mountains. Outside of truffle season, which is pretty well wrapped up by April, you might think of sprinkling on a bit of truffle salt, available at the Spice and Tea Exchange of Asheville and at Williams-Sonoma. Truffle butter is an option as well and can be found at both Williams-Sonoma and Whole Foods. (Beware of synthetic truffle oils, which can mask the tender flavors of your spring dish.) 2 cups arborio rice

One shallot

A few tablespoons butter

1 cup white wine, heated

Several cups chicken broth, heated

Salt and white pepper to taste

Generous grating fresh Parmesan

1 ounce grated truffle or a touch of truffle butter or truffle salt (optional)

A bunch of asparagus

A bunch of radishes

Extra butter for braising Melt butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Throw in the minced shallots and stir until translucent. Add rice and stir again until translucent. Pour in the heated white wine, then begin adding heated broth, a ladleful at a time, stirring frequently and always keeping the broth level up to the top of the rice. When the ensemble becomes creamy and tender, stir in the Parmesan, salt and pepper, and lastly, the grated truffle, or a spoonful of truffle butter, or yet again, a sprinkling of truffle salt. Meanwhile, sauté or roast asparagus slivers in olive oil and salt, and braise radishes in butter until tender but still crisp inside. To serve, fan asparagus spears out from the center of the plate, place a spoonful of risotto in the center, and decorate with the braised radishes, finishing off with a drizzle of reduced balsamic vinegar and a few fine leaves of parsley.

Chef, musician and author Susi Gott Séguret is founder of the Seasonal School of Culinary Arts and organizes the Asheville Truffle Experience and other events. Originally from Madison County, she lived for over 20 years in France, where she earned a diploma from the Cordon Bleu.