Fantastical fidos and felines: Howl-O-Ween pet costumes

Posted on by Abigail Griffin
Photo of Pixie courtesy of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue
Photo of Pixie courtesy of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

Does your furry friend have their annual Halloween disguise? If not, don’t despair! Thanks to Asheville Pet Photography, Bone-A-Fide Pet Boutique, the Asheville Humane Society and Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, we have some last minute inspiration from some of the fanciest pets around. With just a little creativity (or perhaps a trip to your local pet store) your fuzzy friend can become a Halloween sensation too!

If you are looking for a best friend to share your Halloweens with — some of these spooky cuties are available for adoption. For more information about adoptions contact the Asheville Humane Society or Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

