Fantastical fidos and felines: Howl-O-Ween pet costumes

Does your furry friend have their annual Halloween disguise? If not, don’t despair! Thanks to Asheville Pet Photography, Bone-A-Fide Pet Boutique, the Asheville Humane Society and Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, we have some last minute inspiration from some of the fanciest pets around. With just a little creativity (or perhaps a trip to your local pet store) your fuzzy friend can become a Halloween sensation too!

If you are looking for a best friend to share your Halloweens with — some of these spooky cuties are available for adoption. For more information about adoptions contact the Asheville Humane Society or Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.