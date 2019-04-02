Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings April 2-8

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Boojum Brewing Co. releases Gem & Juice New England Style IPA (6.2% ABV) on Wednesday, April 4. The beer is brewed with six pounds per barrel of Citra, Simcoe and Mosaic hops and will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.

Highland Brewing Co. releases its latest seasonal beer, Wanderlush (5.6% ABV), on Friday, April 5. The IPA is hopped with Centennial, Ekuanot, Simcoe and Amarillo, and will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft. At the release party, $1 from every pint sold of the new beer will be donated to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy.

Small-batch beers and ciders