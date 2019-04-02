Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings April 2-8

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Boojum Brewing Co. releases Gem & Juice New England Style IPA (6.2% ABV) on Wednesday, April 4. The beer is brewed with six pounds per barrel of Citra, Simcoe and Mosaic hops and will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.
- Highland Brewing Co. releases its latest seasonal beer, Wanderlush (5.6% ABV), on Friday, April 5. The IPA is hopped with Centennial, Ekuanot, Simcoe and Amarillo, and will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft. At the release party, $1 from every pint sold of the new beer will be donated to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- UpCountry Brewing Co. taps Tangled Up in Blue Berlinerweiss (3.9% ABV), featuring an addition of seven pounds of blueberry puree per barrel, on Wednesday, April 3, at its West Asheville taproom and the following day at its Brevard location.
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases DDH Sour (6.7 % ABV), a double dry-hopped sour IPA, on Thursday, April 4, at all four of its locations. $1 from every pint sold at its Asheville taprooms will be donated to Our VOICE.
- Highland taps Strata-Tat-Tat (9.5%) on Friday, April 5. The New England DIPA was created as part of Highland’s Brewer’s Series by Josh Jiles and Alex Souza, and is hopped with Strata, Mosaic and Chinook.
- Urban Orchard Cider Co. releases April Skies (6.9% ABV), a tropical cider made with lavender, on Friday, April 5, at both of its taprooms.
- Ginger’s Revenge releases a Turmeric Fenugreek ginger beer (4.7% ABV) on Sunday, April 7.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.