Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings April 3-9

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Hi-Wire Brewing debuts Bluebeard IPA (5 percent ABV) on Wednesday, April 4, with a 6 p.m. release party at Tasty Beverage Co. The beer was brewed for the Asheville City Soccer Club and named in honor of the team’s supporters. It will be available in 12-ounce cans and on draft.

Formerly available in 16-ounce cans, Burial Beer Co.'s Bolo Coconut Brown Ale (5.6 percent ABV) makes its 12-ounce can debut on Saturday, April 7. The American brown ale is brewed with a minimum of 7 pounds per barrel of raw coconut.

Small-batch beers

In addition to tapping Bolo the day of its package release, Burial will be pouring Spoon Brett Pale Ale (5.5 percent ABV), hopped with eight different American varietals, starting Wednesday, April 4.

Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Thai Gose (5.2 percent ABV) on Thursday, April 5, at all four of its tasting rooms. A classic German-style wheat ale base beer was then soured in the kettle with lactobacillus followed by an addition of sea salt. It was then infused with fresh ginger, lemongrass and lemon peel.

Special events