Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 1-7

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. will release three packaged beers this week. Thursday, Aug. 3, sees the return Tin Cup Camp Stout, this batch having been brewed with Counter Culture Coffee’s Chema, a single origin Ugandan bean. Then, on Saturday, Aug. 5, two new Burial collabs will be released as part of The Earth as we Now Know It series. First up is From Tiny Beasts TIPA, a 10 percent ABV triple IPA brewed with New York brewery Other Half, featuring a hops bill consisting of Mosaic, Citra, Vic’s Secret and Nugget. Next is Interstellar Invertebrates IPA, brewed with RAR Brewing of Cambridge, Maryland. Interstellar Invertebrates is a 6.5 percent ABV IPA dry-hopped seven times in the fermenter with Citra, Equinox and Columbus Lupulin Powder. All three beers will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, and Tin Cup will see distribution while Bests and Invertebrates will be taproom only.

Small-batch beers

Thirsty Monk is currently pouring a new small-batch beer at both Monk locations. Clever Monk is a straight-forward 6.5 percent ABV Belgian-style saison brewed to celebrate traditional farmhouse ales of Belgium.

Special events