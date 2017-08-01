Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 1-7

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Burial Beer Co. will release three packaged beers this week. Thursday, Aug. 3, sees the return Tin Cup Camp Stout, this batch having been brewed with Counter Culture Coffee’s Chema, a single origin Ugandan bean. Then, on Saturday, Aug. 5, two new Burial collabs will be released as part of The Earth as we Now Know It series. First up is From Tiny Beasts TIPA, a 10 percent ABV triple IPA brewed with New York brewery Other Half, featuring a hops bill consisting of Mosaic, Citra, Vic’s Secret and Nugget. Next is Interstellar Invertebrates IPA, brewed with RAR Brewing of Cambridge, Maryland. Interstellar Invertebrates is a 6.5 percent ABV IPA dry-hopped seven times in the fermenter with Citra, Equinox and Columbus Lupulin Powder. All three beers will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, and Tin Cup will see distribution while Bests and Invertebrates will be taproom only.
Small-batch beers
- Thirsty Monk is currently pouring a new small-batch beer at both Monk locations. Clever Monk is a straight-forward 6.5 percent ABV Belgian-style saison brewed to celebrate traditional farmhouse ales of Belgium.
Special events
- This year’s Find Your Pint fundraiser for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation begins at Oyster House Brewing on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Throughout August and September, 30 breweries and one cidery will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of specific beers to the BRPF. On Aug. 1, Oyster House will tap a special Blue Ridge Parkway Oyster Stout, with $1 from each pint going to the BRPF through August and September. Then on Wednesday, Aug. 2, Bhramari Brewing will begin donating $1 from every pint of Lorelai IPA to the BRPF through the month of August. Finally, on Thursday Aug. 3, Hi-Wire Brewing‘s weekly non-profit night will benefit the BRPF with 15 percent of sales from the night donated to the organization. Further details on the Find Your Pint program and future events can be found here.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Raspberry Wheat (5.0 percent ABV) on Thursday, Aug. 3, at all locations. The beer is a fundraiser for Asheville’s Kyle Milligan, who was seriously injured in a hiking accident on July 12. Catawba will donate $1 from every pint sold of Raspberry Wheat to assist with Milligan’s medical expenses and rehab. The brewery will host a special event in his honor at the South Slope tasting room on the release day at 6 p.m. Donations can be made to directly to Milligan and his family here.
- On Thursday, Aug. 3, from 7 p.m. – midnight, The Black Cloud in West Asheville will host a tap takeover featuring Sylva’s Innovation Brewing. Seven taps will be dedicated to Innovation beers, including Soul-vation Papaya-Green Tea IPA, Red IPA, Apricot Saison, Peach-A-Peno Ale, Red White and Blueberry Sour, Dragon’s Cave Sour and Bandolero Sour Brown.
- On Saturday, Aug. 5, Mad Co Brewing, the first brewery in downtown Marshall will host The Tappening, a party celebrating release of six of the brewery’s first beers on draft. The Tappening will take place at the brewery at 45 N. Main St. next to the fire department in historic downtown Marshall. Food will be provided by Marshall’s Sweet Monkey Café and Bakery along with Mad Co bratwursts and pretzels, and live music will be provided by The Big Deal Band from Black Mountain starting at 6:45 p.m.
