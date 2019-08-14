Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 13-19

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Hi-Wire Brewing‘s Hurricane Gose (6% ABV), made in collaboration with New Orleans’ Urban South Brewery and featuring 30 pounds per barrel of passion fruit, cherries, oranges and pineapple, is now available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.

Oskar Blues Brewery's Can-O-Bliss Citrus IPA (7.2% ABV), featuring Motueka, Amarillo, Mandarina Bavaria, Citra, Azacca and Experimental Hop 06277, is now available in six-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, and on draft.

Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Friday, Aug. 16. Mystic Circles of Severed Dreams DIPA (8.2% ABV), double dry-hopped with Simcoe and Vic Secret, and finished with a dose of Sabro, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, exclusively at the taproom. Cocoa Bolo Coconut Brown Ale with Chocolate (5.6% ABV) will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and see limited distribution.

Sideways Farm & Brewery has a dual bottle release on Friday, Aug. 16. A limited supply of Rustic American Ale (5.3% ABV), a golden ale with a hint of nuttiness, will be available in 750 milliliter bottles for $12 each, and Light Honey Ale (5.9% ABV), brewed with local wildflower honey, will be available in 750 milliliter bottles for $11 each. Both beers are also available to purchase as taproom pours.

Small-batch beers and ciders

In addition to its aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft the day of their release, Burial is currently pouring Allured By the Endless Void Berliner Style Sour Ale with Blueberries (5% ABV), Scythe Rye IPA (7% ABV) and Haysaw Saison Ale (6.6% ABV).

Catawba Brewing Co. taps American Light Lager on Thursday, Aug. 14, at all four of its locations. $1 from every pint sold over the next month will be donated to the Dogwood Alliance.

Highland Brewing Co. releases Athleisure (3.7% ABV), a lager brewed with ginger, turmeric, and triticale from Durham's Epiphany Craft Malt, and Petite Pils (3.7% ABV), hopped with Callista, Azacca and Hallertau Blanc, on Friday, Aug. 16.

Sweeten Creek Brewing releases Sinkhole Hazy IPA on Friday, Aug. 16.

Special events