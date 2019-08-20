Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 20-26

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. has a triple can release on Friday, Aug. 23. In the Fall of Our Truth IPA (7.5% ABV), triple dry-hopped with Citra, Azacca, Centennial and Galaxy, and finished with Centennial Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16, exclusively at the taproom. To Streak Blood Across My Brow DIPA (8.5% ABV), double dry-hopped with Galaxy, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively at the taproom. And Culture Keepers Festbier (5.8% ABV), made this year with barley imported from Germany, malted to Burial’s specific requirements, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $12 and will see limited distribution.

Small-batch beers and ciders