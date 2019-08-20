Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 20-26

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Burial Beer Co. has a triple can release on Friday, Aug. 23. In the Fall of Our Truth IPA (7.5% ABV), triple dry-hopped with Citra, Azacca, Centennial and Galaxy, and finished with Centennial Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16, exclusively at the taproom. To Streak Blood Across My Brow DIPA (8.5% ABV), double dry-hopped with Galaxy, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively at the taproom. And Culture Keepers Festbier (5.8% ABV), made this year with barley imported from Germany, malted to Burial’s specific requirements, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $12 and will see limited distribution.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- The Collaboratory is currently pouring its first four house-brewed beers: Emissary Extra Pale Ale (4.5% ABV); Meadow Creek Gold American Golden Ale (5% ABV); Seychelles IPA (6.5% ABV); and Drums In The Deep Oatmeal Cream Stout (6% ABV).
- In addition to its aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft the day of their release, Burial is currently pouring Tempest of the Swelling Sea Mixed Culture Saison with Oysters (6.5% ABV), Thresher Saison Ale with Coffee (4.5% ABV) and Into the Hereafter Pale Ale (5.1% ABV).
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps Spiced Saison (6.7% ABV), a collaboration with Spicewalla, on Thursday, Aug. 22, at all four of its locations.
- Highland Brewing Co. releases Tippy Taps (3.4% ABV), a session IPA hopped with Galaxy, Simcoe, Centennial and Mosaic, on Friday, Aug. 23.
