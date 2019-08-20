Small bites: Help for Hendo

Since opening in 2015, Sanctuary Brewing Co. has sought unique ways to give back to the community. One of its earliest and ongoing projects is the “kindness wall” — patrons hang donated goods on a wire line that extends across a portion of the brewery’s outside lot.

More recently, in 2018, the brewery began hosting Help for Hendo, a monthly event that offers services to people in need, including free meals provided by the brewery and grab-and-go lunch options donated by VegReady. On certain occasions, local chiropractors and massage parlors have donated their time and services as well. And at Sanctuary’s upcoming event on Monday, Aug. 26, the brewery will be joined by the Blue Ridge Humane Society, which will supply complimentary pet items, including flea and heartworm medications.

The gathering’s main mission, however, is to offer people free haircuts. “It can be really life-changing,” says Lisa McDonald, co-owner of Sanctuary. Part of the transformation is the self-confidence that comes with getting a fresh new look, McDonald notes. But a more significant component, she adds, “is just being respected as an individual.”

Michael Cohen, owner of Saluda Hair Garage, is the man behind the scissors. A native Bostonian, Cohen has offered free trims to those in need throughout his 30-year career. For the last seven years, his good deeds have benefited residents of Western North Carolina.

In 2018, the hairdresser launched the website helpinghair.com with the mission of encouraging other hairstylists to offer their time and services to those less fortunate. The vision, Cohen notes, is to see the model spread across the United States.

Like Cohen, McDonald wants to inspire other business owners to find creative ways to use their space and talents for the betterment of the community. This could include events similar to Sanctuary Brewing’s Help for Hendo. But offering free haircuts and complimentary meals is just one way to assist, says McDonald. Regardless of how you help, the brewery owner stresses, “If you’re a business that isn’t open 24/7 and you have a safe space, why not use it for something good?”

Help for Hendo runs 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Sanctuary Brewing Co., 147 First Ave. E., Hendersonville. For more information, visit avl.mx/6f9.

The Hop celebrates 41 years

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, The Hop Ice Cream Cafe will celebrate 41 years in business. To honor the day, owners Ashley and Greg Garrison will offer free kiddie scoops to all who visit the shop’s Merrimon Avenue location.

Free kiddie scoops will be served 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at The Hop Ice Cream Cafe, 640 Merrimon Ave. For more information, visit avl.mx/6ez.

Family Meal at Ivory Road

Ivory Road Cafe & Kitchen recently announced a new monthly dinner series, Family Meal at Ivory Road. The inaugural event takes place Wednesday, Aug. 28. Subsequent dinners will be held on the last Wednesday of each month, with exceptions during the holiday season. These gatherings will feature four courses prepared by chefs Jill Wasilewski and Susie Sharples. Ticket prices for the series range from $45-$65, with the option for wine or beer pairing.

Family Meal at Ivory Road begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Ivory Road Cafe & Kitchen, 1854 Brevard Road, Arden. For more information, visit avl.mx/6f0.

Chefs for Seniors

Chefs for Seniors is a personal culinary service that provides fresh meals to seniors prepared in-house by trained chefs. Launched in Madison, Wis., in 2013, the company now has locations throughout the country. Local chef Brandon Whitfield recently began services in Buncombe County. A native of the area, Whitfield graduated from the culinary school at Johnson & Wales University in 2008. According to a press release, Chefs for Seniors offers rotating menu options. Weekly meal plans begin at $130 for entrées with 10-12 servings.

To book meals with Whitfield, call 828-775-2529 or email Brand.whitfield@chefsforseniors.com. To learn more about Chefs for Seniors, visit avl.mx/6f1.

Native Kind encourages kindness

Native Kitchen and Social Pub seeks to encourage kindness through its new initiative, Native Kind. Residents are asked to nominate community members who make a positive impact in the region. Each month, the Swannanoa restaurant will treat two Native Kind winners to dinner on the house.

Native Kitchen and Social Pub is at 204 Whitson Ave., Swannanoa. To nominate an individual, visit avl.mx/6f2.

Sixty pounds of blueberries

Throughout the summer, churches in Polk County have participated in Feed-A-Kid, a program that provides meals for children facing food insecurity. Though the summer program is nearing an end, volunteers continue to deliver goods. Earlier this month, nearly 60 pounds of blueberries were gleaned from Trickle Creek Farm and brought to 61 families. Volunteers are seeking additional gleaning opportunities, including apples, peaches and melons.

To donate excess produce, contact the Congregational Church in Tryon at 828-859-9414.

Skybar to close

Earlier this month, in a Facebook post, Skybar announced plans to close. “It is with a heavy heart we inform you this will be Skybar’s last season,” the post states. “Thank you for your support over the years. We hope to see you again before the season comes to an end. Asheville, it’s been a good run.” In a subsequent update, the bar reported that it would remain open as late as November, depending on weather.

Skybar is at 20 Battery Park Ave. For more, visit avl.mx/6f3.