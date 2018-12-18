Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 18-24

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Friday, Dec. 21, Highland Brewing Co. has a dual can release. Starchaser White (4.8 percent ABV; née Stargazer White), a white ale brewed with coriander, candied ginger and grapefruit peel, joins the brewery’s year-round offerings on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. Also out that day is the seasonal Midnight Summit (6.0 percent ABV), a vanilla milk stout, available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. Both beers will see distribution in the coming weeks.

(4.8 percent ABV; née Stargazer White), a white ale brewed with coriander, candied ginger and grapefruit peel, joins the brewery’s year-round offerings on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. Also out that day is the seasonal (6.0 percent ABV), a vanilla milk stout, available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. Both beers will see distribution in the coming weeks. Burial Beer Co. has a dual packaged release on Friday, Dec. 21, at noon. Houtenhamer Double Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (12 percent ABV), aged in bourbon barrels for six months, racked into new bourbon barrels for an extra six months and blended with 25 percent young steel-aged stout, will be available in 16-ounce single cans for $9 each. Velvet Cocoon Blended American Dark Sour Ale (9.2 percent ABV), a 50/50 blend of dark red mixed culture ale and clean fermented imperial stout, re-fermented in the bottle for 12 months, will be available in 750-milliliter bottles for $20 each. Both beers will also be available on draft.

(12 percent ABV), aged in bourbon barrels for six months, racked into new bourbon barrels for an extra six months and blended with 25 percent young steel-aged stout, will be available in 16-ounce single cans for $9 each. (9.2 percent ABV), a 50/50 blend of dark red mixed culture ale and clean fermented imperial stout, re-fermented in the bottle for 12 months, will be available in 750-milliliter bottles for $20 each. Both beers will also be available on draft. **NEW** Sideways Farm & Brewery has a dual release on Friday, Dec. 21. Farmhouse Berries (7.7 percent ABV), a malty, darker winter ale made with the farm’s summer blackberries and blueberries, will be available in 750-milliliter bottles for $14 each or by the pour. Maple-Aged, Sea Salt Pumpkin Seed Ale (6.3 percent ABV), made with maple syrup and aged on maple spirals, will be available in small pours only or in bottles to those joining Sideways’ CSB (Community Supported Brewery) Reserve Membership.

Sideways Farm & Brewery has a dual release on Friday, Dec. 21. (7.7 percent ABV), a malty, darker winter ale made with the farm’s summer blackberries and blueberries, will be available in 750-milliliter bottles for $14 each or by the pour. (6.3 percent ABV), made with maple syrup and aged on maple spirals, will be available in small pours only or in bottles to those joining Sideways’ CSB (Community Supported Brewery) Reserve Membership. **NEW** Zebulon Artisan Ales releases Appalachian/Belgian Dark Strong Ale (for Mariya Oktyabrakaya) (10.2 percent ABV) on Friday, Dec. 21. Brewed with local small-batch sorghum syrup from McMurry Farms, the Belgian-style quad is the third in Zebulon’s “series of Nazi-killing bad ass women.” It will be available in 750 milliliter bottles for $14 and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Special events