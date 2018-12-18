Small bites: Bounty of Bethlehem

Since 1982, Bounty of Bethlehem — a Hendersonville-based, volunteer-run nonprofit — has been steadfast in its mission. “We make sure that nobody is alone and nobody is hungry on Christmas,” says chairman Rich Knust.

On Tuesday, Dec. 25, 12:30-5:30 p.m., the nonprofit will host its annual Community Christmas Dinner in the Immaculata Catholic School gymnasium in Hendersonville. As in year’s past, Knust anticipates feeding close to 2,500 people.

Most dishes will be served on-site, but the nonprofit also teams with Meals on Wheels to deliver plates to those unable to attend. “We try to provide food for everybody who might need it,” Knust explains. This ranges from patients in hospice care to firefighters and police officers who work on Christmas. Takeout options are also available.

Food donations can be delivered to the school’s gym 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 19-24. Last year’s contributions included 250 turkeys and 100 hams, along with an assortment of homemade and store-bought side dishes and desserts, such as mashed potatoes, yams and cranberry sauce. Financial contributions are accepted year-round.

Toys can also be donated at the gymnasium. Knust estimates that 400-500 Henderson County kids attend the dinner each year, and each child receives a holiday gift.

Relying on nearly 350 volunteers, Knust says Bounty of Bethlehem’s annual Community Christmas Dinner reflects the generosity of the area’s residents, businesses and organizations. “It’s a pretty big sacrifice to take your whole Christmas Day or even your whole Christmas week to work four or five shifts,” Knust points out. “That’s a commitment. But after it’s finished, everyone feels good about what they’ve done. … They know their work is appreciated. Hendersonville should be proud.”

Bounty of Bethlehem’s 36th annual Community Christmas Dinner runs 12:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, in the Immaculata Catholic School gymnasium, 711 Buncombe St., Hendersonville. To learn more or to make a financial contribution, visit avl.mx/5h9

O’ Hole-y Night returns

Hole Doughnuts will host its third annual O’ Hole-y Night on Thursday, Dec. 20, featuring a variety of holiday-themed doughnuts. Flavors include panettone, white pine and sugar, eggnog, mulled cider, pecan sorghum and pfeffernüsse.

O’ Hole-y Night runs 5-8 p.m. (or while supplies last) Thursday, Dec. 20, at Hole Doughnuts, 168 Haywood Road. For more information, visit avl.mx/5h8.

Get Vocal Charity Formal

The Social will host its eighth annual Get Vocal Charity Formal on Thursday, Dec. 20. According to the event’s Facebook page, guests are encouraged to wear their “finest threads” and bring a $10 donation or unwrapped toy, which will be donated to the kids at Black Mountain Home for Children.

The eighth annual Get Vocal Charity Formal runs 8-11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at The Social, 1078 Tunnel Road. For more information, visit avl.mx/5hc.

Xmas Eve Lasagna Extravaganza

The Cut Cocktail Lounge in Sylva will host its third annual Xmas Eve Lasagna Extravaganza on Monday, Dec. 24. Guests can choose from vegetarian golden beet lasagna or Italian sausage lasagna. The $10 plates come with a garlic knot and spinach salad. The following day, the lounge will continue the holiday cheer with a Christmas dinner. Plates are $16. Menu options include pot roast or ham with sides of scalloped potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, avocado artichoke salad, cornbread and pie. Owner Jacque Laura describes the two holiday gatherings as stress-free, community-oriented events. “Not everybody lives traditional Norman Rockwell-type lives, and some of us just like to hang out with our chosen families in a no-pressure environment,” she says.

The Xmas Eve Lasagna Extravaganza runs 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at The Cut Cocktail Lounge, 610 Main St., Sylva. The Cut Christmas dinner runs 3-10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. For more information, visit, avl.mx/5h6 and avl.mx/5h7.

Christmas Eve by Candlelight

On Monday, Dec. 24, Lookout Brewing Co. will host Christmas Eve by Candlelight. The event, which will include live music by Jackson Grimm, will benefit MANNA FoodBank. Guests are encouraged to bring food and/or financial contributions for MANNA, and the brewery will donate a portion of its sales that day to the organization.

Christmas Eve by Candlelight runs 2-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Lookout Brewing Co., 103 S. Ridgeway Ave., Black Mountain. For more information, visit avl.mx/5h5.

Christmas meals at the Omni Grove Park Inn

The Omni Grove Park Inn will offer a range of Christmas dining options. On Christmas Eve, the Blue Ridge will offer a buffet, and on Christmas Day, buffets will be available at both the Grand Ballroom and the inn’s Blue Ridge Dining Room. Meanwhile, Vue 1913 will serve a three-course Christmas meal, and Edison Craft Ales + Kitchen will offer seasonal food and drink options.

The Omni Grove Park Inn is at 290 Macon Ave. Meal times vary. Prices range from $25-$75. Children age 5 and younger eat free at all buffet events. For more information and to make reservations, visit avl.mx/5hb.

Bun Intended Sunday Brunch at The Scarlet Bee

Through Feb. 24, The Scarlet Bee is hosting Bun Intended food truck for a weekly Sunday brunch series. According to the event’s Facebook page, the menu will combine traditional Southern food with Thai flavors. The Scarlet Bee will pair unique cocktails with each plate.

Bun Intended Sunday Brunch runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Feb. 24 at The Scarlet Bee, 853 Merrimon Ave. For more information, visit avl.mx/5ha.

Closed: Lexington Corner Market

After nearly three years, Lexington Corner Market closed on Saturday, Dec. 15. “It has been such an honor to operate a business that I feel is essential to our downtown community,” says owner Rebecca Hecht. She notes the grocery, deli and convenience store served a wide range of clientele, including locals and tourists. Hecht will remain in Asheville, where she will continue to operate her other downtown business, Adorn Salon. The former market, located at 58 College St., is selling off its fixtures and equipment through Saturday, Dec. 22. Interested buyers can contact Hecht at lexingtonmarketasheville@gmail.com.