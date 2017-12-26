Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 26-Jan.1

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Highland Brewing Co. debuts its IPA Variety Pack on Friday, Dec. 29. The 12-pack includes Mandarina IPA, Daycation IPA, Highland IPA and the premiere of Alternate Cargo , a collaboration among the brewery’s departments that will explore the full spectrum of the India Pale Ale with each new edition. The first batch of Alternate Cargo is an American IPA which combines Simcoe, Centennial and Amarillo hops with Hallertau Blanc hops, imbuing the beer with notes of white grapes.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, at noon, Burial Beer Co. has a double release at its back dock. The Earth As We Now Know It Triple IPA is triple dry-hopped with some of the brewers' favorite hops and will not see distribution. Skillet Donut Stout makes its twice-yearly return, the first batch of which will be distributed solely in-state, followed by an out-of-state batch.

Small-batch beers

Catawba Brewing Co. releases a Chocolate Cherry Stout on Thursday, Dec. 28, at all its locations.

Zillicoah Beer Co. rolls out of its extended soft opening phase Friday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. with the release of at least five new beers. Offerings include an Open Fermented Farmhouse Pale Ale collaboration with Burial Beer Co.; a Tropical White IPA collaboration with Asheville Brewing Co.; an Open Fermented English Mild collaboration with Fonta Flora Brewery; an Open Fermented Dry-Hopped Lime Basil Sour; a Rauchbier; and other exclusive small batch sour brews that will be one-time offerings.

Special events