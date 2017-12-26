Small bites: Dining out on New Year’s Eve

What will will you choose for your last meal? Of 2017, that is. From small plates to seven-course meals, Asheville restaurants and bars are ringing in the new year on Sunday, Dec. 31, with a smorgasbord of dining possibilities.

The AC Hotel Asheville Downtown

The AC Hotel Asheville Downtown will host the Rock & Rye New Year’s Eve Bash at its Capella on 9 rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant. Tickets, which are $40 in advance, $50 at the door, include a welcome cocktail, tapas, a Champagne toast at midnight and entertainment by Asheville’s Anne Coombs and DJ Phantom Pantone. Guests are encouraged to dress in garb from their favorite time period. Beverages will range from Prohibition-era cocktails to Capella on 9’s modern concoctions.

The AC Hotel Asheville Downtown is at 10 Broadway. Rock & Rye New Year’s Eve Bash runs 9 p.m.-1 a.m. For tickets, visit avl.mx/4fc.

Ambrozia Bar & Bistro

Ambrozia will offer a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner featuring baked oysters, 12-grape salad, lobster bisque, seabass and raspberry white chocolate trifle. Cost is $65 per person.

Ambrozia Bar & Bistro’s New Year’s Eve dinner offers seatings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., 1020 Merrimon Ave. For reservations, call 828-350-3033. For details, visit avl.mx/4g0.

THE BLOCK Off Biltmore

To celebrate New Year’s Eve, THE BLOCK Off Biltmore offer a menu of vegan Caribbean food from Wadadli Dessert Oasis along with live music by ReggaeInfinity.

THE BLOCK Off Biltmore is at 39 S. Market St. The event runs 8 p.m.- 2 a.m. For details, visit avl.mx/4fz.

Jargon

Jargon will serve a seven-course New Year’s Eve meal featuring dishes such as a charcuterie board for two, New Orleans turtle soup, wild striped sea bass and triple ginger cake. Tickets are $75 per person and come with Champagne. Suggested wine pairings, beer and liquor are available at an additional cost.

Jargon is at 715 Haywood Road. Dinner seatings will be 6-9 p.m. and 9 p.m.-midnight. For details, visit avl.mx/4fx.

Midnight in Morocco at Metro Wines

Metro Wines will partner with Rose’s Garden Shop to create its own version of a Moroccan bazaar and Rick’s Café from the film Casablanca. Tickets are $25. The event will include fireworks from Marrakech. There will also be sparkling and French red wines, Morocco-inspired foods, cheese and live music.

Midnight in Morocco runs 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Rose’s Garden Shop, 211 Charlotte St. For details, visit avl.mx/4fr.

Nightbell

Nightbell will offer a five-course prix fixe menu created by chef Katie Button. Tickets are $75 per person and come with a welcome cocktail. Menu highlights include seared scallops, sweet potato gnocchi with roasted mushrooms, and braised short ribs. An optional beverage pairing is available for an additional $35 per person. The restaurant will also offer a limited bar menu for walk-ins.

Nightbell is at 32 S. Lexington Ave. The event is open to ages 21 and older. Food will be served until 11 p.m., drinks will be served until midnight. For details, visit avl.mx/4f8.

Pack’s Tavern

Pack’s Tavern’s New Year’s Eve countdown celebration, to be held inside its Century Room, will feature food stations serving shrimp cocktail, beef tenderloin, lobster macaroni and cheese, roasted vegetables and desserts. Tickets are $60 per person and include a free glass of Champagne. The evening will also feature performances by A Social Function and DJ Moto.

Pack’s Tavern is at 20 S. Spruce St. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. For non-dining guests, there is a $10 entry fee for live performances, with doors opening at 8 p.m. For more information, call 828-225-6944 or email packstavernasheville@gmail.com.

Posana

Posana will offer a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner featuring some one-off creations from executive chef Peter Pollay. Choices range from crab tortellini with smoked artichoke purée, charred lemon-vermouth butter and herb salad to magret duck breast with root vegetable pavé, pickled garden turnips and Luxardo cherry jus to opera cake with espresso gelée, honeycomb candy, hazlenut macaroon and raspberry. The dinner is $75 per person, excluding tax and tip. Wine pairings are available for an additional $35 per person.

Posana is at 1 Biltmore Ave. Seatings begins at 5 p.m. Reservations for parties of up to eight are available by calling 828-505-3969.

Postero

Postero will host a five-course prix fixe menu featuring dishes such as caraway-pickled Kumamoto oysters, sweet potato caramelle, barbecued duck, black bass and banana Boston cream pie. Tickets are $75 per person.

Postero is at 401 N. Main St., Hendersonville. The event runs 5-9:30 p.m. For more information, visit avl.mx/4eu.

Roux

Roux will get an early start on New Year’s Eve festivities with a New Orleans-style brunch. Menu highlights include seafood and shrimp creole, bananas foster French toast, shrimp and smoked gouda grits and Southern fried chicken and waffles. The event is $23.95 for adults, $12.95 for children 12 and younger.

New Year’s Eve Jazz Brunch runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Roux, 43 Town Square Blvd. For reservations, call 828-209-2715. For details, visit avl.mx/4fy.

Sovereign Remedies

Chef Graham House will prepare a seven-course New Year’s Eve meal for guests in Sovereign Remedies’ North Room. Highlights include oysters, roasted vegetable consommé, foie gras, beef and bone and macaroons. Cost is $200 for parties of two, $400 for parties of four. Wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per guest. After dinner, Sovereign Remedies will offer light bites and live music with a midnight sparkling wine toast.

Soverign Rememdies is at 29 N. Market St. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. Live music begins at 10 p.m. A $10 entry fee is required for non-diners. For details, visit sovereignremedies.com.

Thirsty Monk

Thirsty Monk will host its fifth annual New Year’s Eve Keg Drop. According to the event’s Facebook page, the two-story golden keg “will be lit up and glowing on New Year’s Eve, descending at midnight as we tap a keg of Must Love Coconut IPA and toast to the New Year.”

The New Year’s Eve Keg Drop runs 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Thirsty Monk South at Biltmore Park, 2 Town Square Blvd. Admission is free. For details, visit avl.mx/4fo.