Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 3-9

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Hi-Wire Brewing currently has bottles of Sir Charles’ Stout (11.3% ABV), made simply with malts, hops, water and yeast, in 375 milliliter bottles for $10 each. The beer is also available on draft.

Sideways Farm & Brewery releases 2019 Molasses Cookie Porter (7.9% ABV) on Friday, Dec. 6, available by the glass and in 750 milliliter bottles. The winter warmer is based on a 100-year-old family cookie recipe, and is unfiltered and naturally carbonated by refermentation in bottles with local wildflower honey.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Green Man Brewery is currently pouring The Golden Gun English-style Lager (5.3% ABV). The beer is made in the style of a Dortmund export, but with all English ingredients, including 100% Simpsons Golden Promise malt and East Kent Goldings and Whitbread Goldings hops.

Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Belgian-style Porter on Thursday, Dec. 5, at all four of its taprooms.

taps a on Thursday, Dec. 5, at all four of its taprooms. Fermented Nonsense Brewing celebrates the second anniversary of its in-house bottle shop Craft Centric on Saturday, Dec. 7, with the release of four beers: Slurpee (Raspberry), a Raspberry Berliner Weisse; Slurpee (Raspberry Cheesecake), a Raspberry Berliner Weisse brewed with New York cheesecake and lactose; Sweet Dreams, an Imperial Strawberry Cheesecake Coffee Stout; and 69¢ Check, an Imperial White Russian Coffee Stout.

Special Events