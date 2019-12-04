Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 3-9

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Hi-Wire Brewing currently has bottles of Sir Charles’ Stout (11.3% ABV), made simply with malts, hops, water and yeast, in 375 milliliter bottles for $10 each. The beer is also available on draft.
- Sideways Farm & Brewery releases 2019 Molasses Cookie Porter (7.9% ABV) on Friday, Dec. 6, available by the glass and in 750 milliliter bottles. The winter warmer is based on a 100-year-old family cookie recipe, and is unfiltered and naturally carbonated by refermentation in bottles with local wildflower honey.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Green Man Brewery is currently pouring The Golden Gun English-style Lager (5.3% ABV). The beer is made in the style of a Dortmund export, but with all English ingredients, including 100% Simpsons Golden Promise malt and East Kent Goldings and Whitbread Goldings hops.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Belgian-style Porter on Thursday, Dec. 5, at all four of its taprooms.
- Fermented Nonsense Brewing celebrates the second anniversary of its in-house bottle shop Craft Centric on Saturday, Dec. 7, with the release of four beers: Slurpee (Raspberry), a Raspberry Berliner Weisse; Slurpee (Raspberry Cheesecake), a Raspberry Berliner Weisse brewed with New York cheesecake and lactose; Sweet Dreams, an Imperial Strawberry Cheesecake Coffee Stout; and 69¢ Check, an Imperial White Russian Coffee Stout.
Special Events
- The Whale welcomes California-based Flying Embers Organic Hard Kombucha to Asheville on Thursday, Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m. Draft and packaged options will be available.
