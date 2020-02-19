Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 18-24

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. has released three new packaged products. The Virtue of Patience Bourbon Barrel-Aged Barleywine (12.5% ABV) is available in 500 milliliter bottles for $16 each, exclusively at the taproom; Distributed Denial of Service Dry-Hopped Kellerpils (5% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Atlanta-based Halfway Crooks Beer and hopped with Riwaka, Motueka and Saphir, is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $14 and will see limited distribution; and Ascent of the Blessed Sour Ale with Grenache (10.5% ABV), made in collaboration with Salt Lake City-based Ruth Lewandowski Wines, is available in 500 milliliter bottles for $16 each, exclusively at the taproom.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Highland Brewing Co. is currently pouring Three Tops (8.1% ABV), an imperial hazy IPA hopped with Strata, and on Thursday, Feb. 20, taps Bon Temps (8.8% ABV), a doppelbock that was aged for a year in rye whiskey barrels.

Special events