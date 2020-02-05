Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 4-10

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

DSSOLVR has two new packaged releases on Friday, Feb. 7: Most Likely Aliens (9% ABV), an imperial stout brewed with cinnamon, cacao nibs, cacao husks, nutmeg, poblano peppers, vanilla beans and lactose, and Is It Local? (9.7% ABV), a barleywine made in collaboration with Pittsburgh’s Dancing Gnome Brewery, featuring cookie bits from The Rhu, a blend of cacao nibs and husks from French Broad Chocolates and pure vanillin. The beers will be available in in 500 milliliter bottles and on draft.

(9% ABV), an imperial stout brewed with cinnamon, cacao nibs, cacao husks, nutmeg, poblano peppers, vanilla beans and lactose, and (9.7% ABV), a barleywine made in collaboration with Pittsburgh’s Dancing Gnome Brewery, featuring cookie bits from The Rhu, a blend of cacao nibs and husks from French Broad Chocolates and pure vanillin. The beers will be available in in 500 milliliter bottles and on draft. Burial Beer Co. releases A Place of Perpetual Ruin DIPA (8.2% ABV), double dry-hopped with 2019 harvest Nelson, Motueka and a light dose of Mosaic Cryo, on Friday, Feb. 7. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $19 and on draft.

(8.2% ABV), double dry-hopped with 2019 harvest Nelson, Motueka and a light dose of Mosaic Cryo, on Friday, Feb. 7. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $19 and on draft. Sideways Farm & Brewery releases Belgian IPA (5.9% ABV) on Friday, Feb. 7. It will be available by the glass and in 750 milliliter bottles.

(5.9% ABV) on Friday, Feb. 7. It will be available by the glass and in 750 milliliter bottles. Sweeten Creek Brewing releases Hazy Lapse IPA on Friday, Feb. 7. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Burial is currently pouring Wounds That Cannot Heal Dry-Hopped Golden Sour Ale (4.5% ABV).

(4.5% ABV). Thirsty Monk Brewery is currently pouring Brett Pale Ale (5.5% ABV), a funky farmhouse ale made with fruity hops, and White Gold (6.3% ABV), a hazy golden ale, at both of its locations. On Friday, Feb. 7, they’ll tap Holy Water Hard Seltzers (7.6% ABV) in Peach Rosemary and Lemon, Spruce & Juniper flavors.

(5.5% ABV), a funky farmhouse ale made with fruity hops, and (6.3% ABV), a hazy golden ale, at both of its locations. On Friday, Feb. 7, they’ll tap (7.6% ABV) in and flavors. Guidon Brewing Co. will be pouring a cask Dry Stout from its beer engine, starting Wednesday, Feb. 5.

from its beer engine, starting Wednesday, Feb. 5. Catawba Brewing Co. taps Sangria Zombie (5.2% ABV), made with concord grape, blackberry, and blood orange purees, on Thursday, Feb. 6, at all four of its taprooms.

Special events

Hi-Wire Brewing will donate 100% of proceeds from every glass of Strongman Coffee Milk Stout sold on Friday, Feb. 7, to the Australian Red Cross and Wildlife Victoria in support of relief efforts for the Australian brushfires.

Brewery expansions