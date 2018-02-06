Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 6-12

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Sweeten Creek Brewing offers its first crowler release exclusively on Saturday, Feb. 10. Crocus Flower Belgian-style Ale (7 percent ABV) balances blackberry tartness with spicy notes of ginger, Belgian yeast and Willamette hops. Crowlers (32 ounces) are are $12, and 16-ounce pours are $6 in the taproom.
- On Saturday, Feb. 10, Bhramari Brewing Co. releases All the Boys Milkshake IPA with Guava and Graham Cracker (7.4 percent ABV) in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and Cosmic Apotheosis Bourbon Barrel Fermented and Aged Brett IPA (10.7 percent ABV) in 750-milliliter bottles.
- Burial Beer Co. releases Pinnacle of Dreams Rye Lager (5.5 percent ABV), the first in its year-long Ambient Terrain series of rustic lagers, on Saturday, Feb. 10, at noon. The collaboration with Fonta Flora Brewery and Riverbend Malt House will be sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and is available only at Burial and Fonta Flora. That same day, Savages of Ruminating Minds India Pale Ale (7.2. percent ABV), triple dry-hopped with Mosaic, Motueka and Idaho Seven hops, will be released in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and will not see distribution.
Small-batch beers
- On Thursday, Feb. 8, Catawba Brewing Co. taps its Black Currant Chocolate Brown Ale (6.1 percent ABV) at all four of its tasting rooms. The English-style brown ale was brewed with chocolate and crystal malts and Magnum hops, then conditioned on black currants and locally sourced cacao beans.
- Archetype Brewing Co. releases two new beers on Friday, Feb. 9: a 100 Percent Brett IPA (6.06 percent ABV) and a Belgian-style Tripel (8.3 percent ABV).
- As part of its three-day Mardi Gras celebration, Burial will tap A Glimpse of Paradise Bananas Foster Bourbon Barrel Aged Belgian-style Tripel (12 percent ABV) on Sunday, Feb. 11; A Future Filled of Broken Thoughts Hurricane Sour Ale (5 percent ABV) on Monday, Feb. 12; and A Mortal Error of Mirrors French 75 Petit Sour Ale (4.5 percent ABV) on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Special events
- Burial’s latest Off Topic event takes place Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. and features representatives from Seattle’s Holy Mountain Brewing Co. and Burlington, Wash.’s Skagit Valley Malting. The use of new malts and hops will be discussed, and samples of Holy Mountain’s barrel-aged wild ales will be poured. Tickets are $10 at the door and include a glass to keep, access to the talk and shared beers from both breweries. Tickets will be available at 5 p.m. that day. A second Off Topic is set for Saturday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. with representatives from Fonta Flora and Riverbend. Tickets are $10 at the door and include a branded glass to keep, access to the talk and shared beers from Fonta Flora. Tickets will be available starting at noon that day.
- Burial and Fonta Flora host a pre-release party for Pinnacle of Dreams on Friday, Feb. 9, 7-10 p.m., at Sky Lanes Bowling Alley. The beer will be available on draft before cans hit the taproom Saturday. Other selections from Burial and Fonta Flora will also be available.
- On Monday, Feb. 12, 4-7 p.m., UpCountry Brewing Co. hosts a beer and Girl Scouts cookie pairing. Suggested combinations are Thin Mints and Anniversary Stout, Shortbread and Sun Juice IPA, Lemonades and Bogey Free Session IPA, S’mores and Cascadian Dark Ale and Caramel DeLites and Soon To Be Named Porter. Flights of a mixture of the suggested beers will be available for purchase with two cookies accompanying each 4-ounce pour. Local Girl Scouts will be in attendance selling boxes of cookies.
- Hi-Wire Brewing‘s latest free monthly Beer Education Course, led by BREW-Ed owner Cliff Mori, takes place Monday, Feb. 12, 7-8 p.m. at its South Slope Specialty Brewery. The class will focus on raw ingredients and includes sample beers made with the featured ingredients.
