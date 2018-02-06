Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 6-12

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Sweeten Creek Brewing offers its first crowler release exclusively on Saturday, Feb. 10. Crocus Flower Belgian-style Ale (7 percent ABV) balances blackberry tartness with spicy notes of ginger, Belgian yeast and Willamette hops. Crowlers (32 ounces) are are $12, and 16-ounce pours are $6 in the taproom.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Bhramari Brewing Co. releases All the Boys Milkshake IPA with Guava and Graham Cracker (7.4 percent ABV) in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and Cosmic Apotheosis Bourbon Barrel Fermented and Aged Brett IPA (10.7 percent ABV) in 750-milliliter bottles.

Burial Beer Co. releases Pinnacle of Dreams Rye Lager (5.5 percent ABV), the first in its year-long Ambient Terrain series of rustic lagers, on Saturday, Feb. 10, at noon. The collaboration with Fonta Flora Brewery and Riverbend Malt House will be sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and is available only at Burial and Fonta Flora. That same day, Savages of Ruminating Minds India Pale Ale (7.2. percent ABV), triple dry-hopped with Mosaic, Motueka and Idaho Seven hops, will be released in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and will not see distribution.

Small-batch beers

On Thursday, Feb. 8, Catawba Brewing Co. taps its Black Currant Chocolate Brown Ale (6.1 percent ABV) at all four of its tasting rooms. The English-style brown ale was brewed with chocolate and crystal malts and Magnum hops, then conditioned on black currants and locally sourced cacao beans.

Archetype Brewing Co. releases two new beers on Friday, Feb. 9: a 100 Percent Brett IPA (6.06 percent ABV) and a Belgian-style Tripel (8.3 percent ABV).

As part of its three-day Mardi Gras celebration, Burial will tap A Glimpse of Paradise Bananas Foster Bourbon Barrel Aged Belgian-style Tripel (12 percent ABV) on Sunday, Feb. 11; A Future Filled of Broken Thoughts Hurricane Sour Ale (5 percent ABV) on Monday, Feb. 12; and A Mortal Error of Mirrors French 75 Petit Sour Ale (4.5 percent ABV) on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Special events