Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 2-8

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. releases The Veracity of Soulgazing on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the brewery. This 5 percent ABV IPA, produced in collaboration with Dry & Bitter Brewing from Copenhagen, Denmark, was brewed with honey and dry-hopped with Citra and Simcoe lupulin powder. The Veracity of Soulgazing will be available on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans with limited North Carolina distribution.

Small-batch beers

Catawba Brewing Co. taps a small-batch Russian Imperial Stout (9.7 percent ABV) on Thursday, Jan. 4, at all four of its tasting rooms. This is the first release in Catawba’s 2018 Passport Program, which offers rewards and exclusive tastings for customers who try the brewery’s weekly small-batch releases. Passport booklets are free at all Catawba locations.

Special events