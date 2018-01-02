Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 2-8

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Burial Beer Co. releases The Veracity of Soulgazing on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the brewery. This 5 percent ABV IPA, produced in collaboration with Dry & Bitter Brewing from Copenhagen, Denmark, was brewed with honey and dry-hopped with Citra and Simcoe lupulin powder. The Veracity of Soulgazing will be available on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans with limited North Carolina distribution.
Small-batch beers
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps a small-batch Russian Imperial Stout (9.7 percent ABV) on Thursday, Jan. 4, at all four of its tasting rooms. This is the first release in Catawba’s 2018 Passport Program, which offers rewards and exclusive tastings for customers who try the brewery’s weekly small-batch releases. Passport booklets are free at all Catawba locations.
Special events
- The Whole Foods Tap Haus at the market on Tunnel Road hosts a Catawba Brewing Co. tap takeover as part of its First Fridays series of beer and food pairings on Friday, Jan. 5, 6-8 p.m., with live music from June Bunch. A special food menu crafted with Catawba beers will include Brown Bear-braised oso bucco , White Zombie parsnip purée and fresh grilled asparagus with a Baltic Porter jus.
- TreeRock Social Cider House celebrates its grand opening with a party 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.
- BREW-Ed owner Cliff Mori and Hi-Wire Brewing continue their free monthly beer education course with a lecture on German beer history and styles on Monday, Jan. 8, 7-9 p.m. at Hi-Wire’s South Slope Specialty Brewery.
