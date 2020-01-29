Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- DSSOLVR has three new packaged releases on Saturday, Feb. 1: It’s Not Even Speltz Right (5.6% ABV), a Hefeweizen made with spelt instead of wheat, and brewed in collaboration with Charlotte’s Resident Culture Brewing Co.; Another Damn Skull (2.8% ABV) session IPA; and Raised in the Juicy (9.2% ABV), hopped with Chinook, Michigan Chinook, Michigan Cascade and Mosaic, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft, and will see limited distribution.
- Hi-Wire Brewing releases King Cake 10W-40 Imperial Stout on Saturday, Feb. 1. The beer is brewed with coffee, chocolate, vanilla, lactose, cinnamon and pecans, and will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps Beet Saison, made with beet puree, on Thursday, Jan. 30, at all four of its taprooms.
- Bold Rock Hard Cider releases Cran-Apple Cosmopolitan cider cocktail, featuring a blend of lime juice, fresh-pressed orange juice, cranberry and honey, on Friday, Jan. 31.
Special events
- As reported by Tony Kiss, Bruisin’ Ales is closing at the end of February and is selling its inventory at reduced prices. Discounts range from 25% off most items to “Buy 6, get 50% off” specials. All glassware purchases are buy one, get one free.
- Forestry Camp Bar & Restaurant spotlights breweries from New York City on Thursday, Jan. 30, with beers from Other Half Brewing, Industrial Arts Brewing Co., Interboro Spirits & Ales, Finback Brewery, Transmitter Brewing and Threes Brewing.
- Pisgah Brewing Co.‘s 11th Annual Stout Hog Day takes place Sunday, Feb. 2, beginning at 10 a.m. The a la carte event exclusively features the brewery’s range of stouts and other dark brews, including some cellared offerings. The complete taplist will be released closer to the event here.
- The Whale celebrates Groundhog Day on Sunday, Feb. 2, with a TBD special. If Punxsutawney Phil seems his shadow, indicating another few weeks of winter, porters and stouts on draft will be discounted. If he doesn’t see his shadow, indicating spring is on its way, draft saisons and lagers will be on sale.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.