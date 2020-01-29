Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

DSSOLVR has three new packaged releases on Saturday, Feb. 1: It’s Not Even Speltz Right (5.6% ABV), a Hefeweizen made with spelt instead of wheat, and brewed in collaboration with Charlotte’s Resident Culture Brewing Co.; Another Damn Skull (2.8% ABV) session IPA; and Raised in the Juicy (9.2% ABV), hopped with Chinook, Michigan Chinook, Michigan Cascade and Mosaic, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft, and will see limited distribution.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Catawba Brewing Co. taps Beet Saison , made with beet puree, on Thursday, Jan. 30, at all four of its taprooms.

, made with beet puree, on Thursday, Jan. 30, at all four of its taprooms. Bold Rock Hard Cider releases Cran-Apple Cosmopolitan cider cocktail, featuring a blend of lime juice, fresh-pressed orange juice, cranberry and honey, on Friday, Jan. 31.

Special events