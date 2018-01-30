Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 30-Feb. 6

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases King Coconut Porter (5.5 percent ABV) on Friday Feb. 2, at all Catawba locations. Now in its 14th year, King Coconut will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans throughout Catawba’s five-state distribution footprint.
- Bold Rock Hard Cider releases its first seasonal of 2018, a wine-inspired Rosé Cider, on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the cidery in Mills River. Rosé will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles throughout Bold Rock’s 10-state distribution footprint.
Small-batch beers
- Catawba taps two new small-batch beers this week. First up is Cascadian Dark Ale (6.7 percent ABV) making its debut on Thursday, Feb. 1, at all Catawba locations. Brewed in Asheville, this Black IPA is Passport Beer No. 5 in Catawba’s 2018 Small Batch Rewards program. Friday, Feb. 2, sees the release of Friki Tiki Clementine IPA (6.5 percent ABV). This is the latest in a monthly series of fruited IPAs brewed in 30-barrel batches at Catawba’s Morganton production brewery and will see a limited draft-only rollout throughout Catawba’s distribution area.
- Burial Beer Co. releases The Plague India Pale Ale with Brettanomyces (6 percent ABV) on Friday, Feb. 2, on draft at the brewery. This 100 percent brett-fermented IPA was brewed with a barley and wheat grain bill, with Mosaic, Ella, Eureka and Citra hops added during fermentation.
Special events
- In honor of International Gruit Day on Thursday, Feb. 1, Burial taps two beers crafted to recreate this historic herbal beer style common to Western Europe over 1,000 years ago. An Exultant Salutation Amaro Dark Ale with Herbs (10 percent ABV) was brewed with licorice root, gentian root, galangal root, orange peel, cardamom and rhubarb. Beacon Heather Gruit (4.3 percent ABV) is a traditional dark amber gruit brewed with an herbal blend including heather in place of hops.
- Pisgah Brewing‘s ninth annual Stout Hog Day will kick off at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb.4, at the brewery in Black Mountain, featuring a taproom full of stouts and dark beers from Pisgah as well as a special collection of local and sought-after national stouts. A full tap list can be found here.
- Hi-Wire Brewing will show the Super Bowl on the big screen at its Big Top production facility in Biltmore Village 6:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, with beer specials, a custom menu from the Foothills Meats and seating provided by ENO Hammocks and Blue Ridge Chair Works.
- Highland Brewing Co. hosts a Super Bowl party 6-11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, with $3 Gaelic and Pilsner pints, food trucks and giveaways every quarter, including a Panthers tickets giveaway at half-time.
- Southern Appalachian Brewery in Hendersonville hosts a Super Bowl party with United Way of Henderson County at the brewery on Sunday, Feb. 4. Doors open at 2 p.m, and Super Bowl 52 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Ten percent of the evening’s proceeds will benefit United Way, with SAB beers available throughout the evening including special release secret batches at kick-off and half-time as well as giveaways from United Way and food from Olive Food Truck.
- Sanctuary Brewing re-teams with Brother Wolf Animal Rescue for the third annual Puppy Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4, starting at 2 p.m. at the brewery in downtown Hendersonville. This year’s event features dozens of adoptable puppies vying for the title of Puppy Bowl champions and special guest hosts the Vegan Bros. A suggested donation of $5 at the door benefits Brother Wolf and Sweet Bear Rescue Farm.
