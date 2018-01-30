Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 30-Feb. 6

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Catawba Brewing Co. releases King Coconut Porter (5.5 percent ABV) on Friday Feb. 2, at all Catawba locations. Now in its 14th year, King Coconut will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans throughout Catawba’s five-state distribution footprint.

Small-batch beers

Catawba taps two new small-batch beers this week. First up is Cascadian Dark Ale (6.7 percent ABV) making its debut on Thursday, Feb. 1, at all Catawba locations. Brewed in Asheville, this Black IPA is Passport Beer No. 5 in Catawba’s 2018 Small Batch Rewards program. Friday, Feb. 2, sees the release of Friki Tiki Clementine IPA (6.5 percent ABV). This is the latest in a monthly series of fruited IPAs brewed in 30-barrel batches at Catawba’s Morganton production brewery and will see a limited draft-only rollout throughout Catawba’s distribution area.

Special events