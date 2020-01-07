Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 7-13

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Hi-Wire Brewing debuted two packaged products on Jan. 1. New year-round flagship beer Go Getter Low Calorie IPA (4% ABV), totaling 100 calories per 12-ounce serving, is available exclusively in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, and S’mores Porter (6% ABV) brewed with chocolate, fresh vanilla and cinnamon, is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.
- Old North Premium Lager, a division of Hi-Wire, is also currently available throughout the brewery’s network in six-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, and individual 16-ounce cans (but not in Hi-Wire taprooms). The beer is brewed with 100% barley.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Highland Brewing Co. is currently pouring Jah Hazy (7% ABV), a New England IPA hopped with Apollo, Centennial, Ekuanot, Mosaic, Citra and Galaxy.
- Guidon Brewing Co. will be serving a cask of Belgian-style Dubbel from its beer engine on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps Flying Blades Schwarzbier (4.7% ABV) on Thursday, Jan. 9, at all four of its taprooms.
- UpCountry Brewing Co. celebrates its third anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 11, with the release of Sippin’ on Ginger Juice, brewed in collaboration with Devil’s Foot Beverage Co.
Special events
- Asheville Brewers Supply‘s next free, monthly all-grain brewing class takes place Saturday, Jan. 11, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Participants will get to see the first stages of the brewing process and discuss more advanced topics, including water chemistry, mash pH, lauter gravity and more. Registration via phone (358-3536) or email (brewgeeks@ashevillebrewers.com) is required by Friday, Jan. 10, for the outdoor event. Bringing a folding chair is recommended.

