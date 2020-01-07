Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 7-13

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Hi-Wire Brewing debuted two packaged products on Jan. 1. New year-round flagship beer Go Getter Low Calorie IPA (4% ABV), totaling 100 calories per 12-ounce serving, is available exclusively in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, and S’mores Porter (6% ABV) brewed with chocolate, fresh vanilla and cinnamon, is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Highland Brewing Co. is currently pouring Jah Hazy (7% ABV), a New England IPA hopped with Apollo, Centennial, Ekuanot, Mosaic, Citra and Galaxy.

Guidon Brewing Co. will be serving a cask of Belgian-style Dubbel from its beer engine on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

from its beer engine on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Catawba Brewing Co. taps Flying Blades Schwarzbier (4.7% ABV) on Thursday, Jan. 9, at all four of its taprooms.

taps (4.7% ABV) on Thursday, Jan. 9, at all four of its taprooms. UpCountry Brewing Co. celebrates its third anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 11, with the release of Sippin’ on Ginger Juice, brewed in collaboration with Devil’s Foot Beverage Co.

Special events