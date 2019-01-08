Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 8-14

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Hi-Wire Brewing releases Hazy & Juicy & Hoppy & Fresh IPA No. 5 on Friday, Jan. 11, at both of its Asheville taprooms. The New England-style IPA is hopped with Mosaic and Wakatu. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans cost $15.
- Asheville Brewing Co. rolls out the 2019 edition of Love Ninja Porter (5.6 percent ABV) on Friday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m., at all of its locations. The beer is brewed with raspberries, chocolate and milk sugar and will be available in 22-ounce bottles and on draft.
- **NEW** Burial Beer Co. has a bottle and dual can release on Friday, Jan. 11, at 4 p.m. Crown of Divination Chai Imperial Stout with Tea, Cardamom, Ginger and Cinnamon (10 percent ABV), a collaboration with Raleigh-based Trophy Brewing Co., and Ulfberht Baltic Porter (7.8 percent ABV), fermented upon juniper berries and traditionally lagered, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Censured for Vices Foudre-Aged Pils (5.2 percent ABV), a collaboration with Raleigh-based Brewery Bhavana, will be available in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles. All three beers will also be available on draft.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Highland Brewing Co. has three new releases this week. Termination Ale (14.8 percent ABV), a barleywine aged in bourbon barrels for 12 months, will be tapped on Tuesday, Jan. 8. Then Friday, Jan. 11, brings Don’t Poke Me, I’m Full of Chocolate! (7.6 percent ABV), a nitro chocolate stout brewed with cacao nibs from French Broad Chocolates, plus pistachios, cardamom, lactose and rose petals, as well as Extended Daycation DIPA (10 percent ABV).
- Due to shipping delays just before the holidays, Thirsty Monk Brewery‘s Monk Lite (4.5 percent ABV) will make its Asheville debut on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at both Thirsty Monk locations. The full-flavored beer packs a mere 107 calories and four grams of carbs per serving.
- Eurisko Beer Co. releases La Angostura Coffee Porter (7 percent ABV) on Wednesday, Jan. 9. The beer features Costa Rican La Angostura coffee beans roasted by Penny Cup Coffee Co.
- UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Dreamweaver Munich Dunkel (4.5 percent ABV) on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at its Asheville taproom and Thursday, Jan. 10, at its Brevard location.
- On Thursday, Jan. 10, Catawba Brewing Co. taps Winter Sour (6 percent ABV) at all of its locations. The Appalachian-style kettle sour is brewed with five pounds of foraged spruce tips and three pounds of peppermint leaves.
- Oskar Blues Brewery releases Roterbart Super Helles (5.8 percent ABV) on Thursday, Jan. 10.
- **NEW** Bhramari Brewing Co. unveils its take on Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.‘s Resilience IPA on Sunday, Jan. 13. Proceeds from sales of the beer will benefit the latter brewery’s Camp Fire Relief Fund.
