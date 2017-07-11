Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 11-17

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Wednesday, July 12, Burial Beer Co. releases The Cosmic and Divine Imperial Stout (10 percent ABV). Brewed with J. Wakefield Brewing, the beer was made with dark and caramel malts, lactose and salted caramel from Asheville’s Postre Caramels, then aged on chocolate and toasted pecans. It will be available in four-packs of 16 ounce cans and see limited distribution.

Small-batch beers

Burial will also have The Cosmic and Divine Imperial Stout on draft Wednesday, July 12, and on Monday, July 10 tapped The Rise of the Merciless Mixed Culture Saison (6.3 percent ABV). The latter beer was brewed with Riverbend Malthouse Pilsner and Rye and Carolina raw wheat, aged in the brewery’s puncheons for two months, then aged in steel upon orange peel, ginger, green and pink peppercorns and grains of paradise. Friday, July 14, brings a new batch of Surf Wax IPA (6.8 percent ABV) — hopped with Mosaic, Citra, Centennial and Columbus — while Hawkbill IPA (6 percent ABV), featuring Mosaic, El Dorado and Galaxy hops, returns Saturday, July 15.

(5.7 percent ABV) is back on tap at both its locations. Catawba Brewing Co. taps a New England IPA (6.2 percent ABV) on Thursday, July 13, at all four of its tasting rooms. Brewed with flaked wheat and oats as well as Burlington Ale Yeast, the beer received a significant addition of Mosaic and Citra hops late in the boil, with more Mosaic used for dry-hopping. Friki Tiki Pineapple IPA (6.5 percent ABV) receives a release party on Friday, July 14, with island-themed food and festivities at all four Catawba tasting rooms. The beer — the first in a forthcoming series of fruited IPAs, made with seasonal produce and slated for 30-barrel batches at Catawba’s Morganton production brewery — will arrive in draft-only distribution shortly thereafter.

Special events