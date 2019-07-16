Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 16-22

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Asheville Brewing Co. ‘s Ginger the Llama Ginger Beer (4.8% ABV) is now available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans throughout its distribution footprint.

‘s (4.8% ABV) is now available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans throughout its distribution footprint. Catawba Brewing Co. celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday, July 20, with three packaged releases. Anniversary Zombie (5.6% ABV), a blend of White Zombie Witbier vintages fermented with brettanomyces, aged for an average of 24 months in second-use oak barrels previously filled with Kentucky bourbon and conditioned on South Carolina peaches, will be available in 500 milliliter bottles; LD’s Belgian Tripel (10.0% ABV) will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans; and Emerald Isle IPA (7.1% ABV), the fourth release in the brewery’s Cloud Cover Series, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans.

Small-batch beers and ciders