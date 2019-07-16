Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 16-22

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Asheville Brewing Co.‘s Ginger the Llama Ginger Beer (4.8% ABV) is now available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans throughout its distribution footprint.
- Catawba Brewing Co. celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday, July 20, with three packaged releases. Anniversary Zombie (5.6% ABV), a blend of White Zombie Witbier vintages fermented with brettanomyces, aged for an average of 24 months in second-use oak barrels previously filled with Kentucky bourbon and conditioned on South Carolina peaches, will be available in 500 milliliter bottles; LD’s Belgian Tripel (10.0% ABV) will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans; and Emerald Isle IPA (7.1% ABV), the fourth release in the brewery’s Cloud Cover Series, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Thirsty Monk Brewery is currently pouring Summer Table (5% ABV), a dry-hopped Belgian-style Ale brewed with local honey, at both of its locations.
- Ginger’s Revenge is currently pouring a Cucumber, Lime Basil and Peppermint ginger beer and will tap an Orange Mint ginger beer on Sunday, July 21.
- Catawba releases New England Pale Ale on Thursday, July 18, at all four of its locations. $1 from each pour will be donated to the NC Craft Beverage Museum. And in addition to its aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft, the anniversary party on Saturday, July 20, additionally includes tappings of Firewater IPA (6.0% ABV) — Catawba’s original flagship beer — and Family Reunion Session IPA (5.1% ABV), brewed with hammer-milled corn malt from Riverbend Malt House and hopped with Simcoe, Cascade, Zythos, Mosaic and Pacific Jade.
Before you comment
