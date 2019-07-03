Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 2-8

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. has a quadruple release on Friday, July 5. A Portal Towards Nonexistence Imperial Stout with Cocoa Nibs, Vietnamese Cinnamon, Honey, Tahitian Vanilla and Maple Smoked Sea Salt (14% ABV) will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $17 each, exclusively at the taproom; I’ve Been Called Worse Sparking Mixed Culture Ale (11% ABV), brewed with Other Half Brewing Co., will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $13 each, exclusively at the taproom; Those Who Made it Out DIPA (8.8% ABV), double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Enigma, Cashmere and a final dose of Amarillo and Cashmere Cryo powders, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively at the taproom; and The Endless Suffer Dry-Hopped Pils (4.8% ABV), brewed with Alvarado Street Brewery, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $13 and will see limited distribution.

Small-batch beers and ciders

In addition to its aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft, Burial is currently pouring A State of Utter Savagery Barrel-Aged Sour Ale with Strawberries and Cocoa Nib (5.4% ABV) and The Consequences of Humanity DIPA with Oranges (8% ABV).

Special events