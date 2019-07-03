Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 2-8

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Burial Beer Co. has a quadruple release on Friday, July 5. A Portal Towards Nonexistence Imperial Stout with Cocoa Nibs, Vietnamese Cinnamon, Honey, Tahitian Vanilla and Maple Smoked Sea Salt (14% ABV) will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $17 each, exclusively at the taproom; I’ve Been Called Worse Sparking Mixed Culture Ale (11% ABV), brewed with Other Half Brewing Co., will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $13 each, exclusively at the taproom; Those Who Made it Out DIPA (8.8% ABV), double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Enigma, Cashmere and a final dose of Amarillo and Cashmere Cryo powders, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively at the taproom; and The Endless Suffer Dry-Hopped Pils (4.8% ABV), brewed with Alvarado Street Brewery, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $13 and will see limited distribution.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- In addition to its aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft, Burial is currently pouring A State of Utter Savagery Barrel-Aged Sour Ale with Strawberries and Cocoa Nib (5.4% ABV) and The Consequences of Humanity DIPA with Oranges (8% ABV).
- Thirsty Monk Brewery taps Nocino Stout (7.8% ABV), featuring locally-made Eda Rhyne Nocino liqueur, on Wednesday, July 3, at both of its locations.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps Brut Gose (5.2% ABV), Friki Tiki Passion Fruit IPA (6.5% ABV) and Desert Island Tropical Smoothie Sour on Thursday, July 4, at all four of its taprooms.
- Highland Brewing Co. has three small-batch releases this week. Tastes Like Freedom (4.3% ABV), a light American lager dry-hopped with Cascade and Hallertau Blanc, and The Knights Who Say NEIPA (6.4% ABV), hopped with Centennial, Galaxy, Citra and Mosaic, will be released on Thursday, July 4. They’ll be followed on Friday, July 5, with Dontcha Know DIPA (8.9% ABV), hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo, Centennial, Chinook, Summit and Mosaic.
- UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Dill Pickle Gose (4.5% ABV) on Thursday, July 4, at its West Asheville and Brevard taprooms.
- Fermented Nonsense Brewing taps Dream A Little Dream NEIPA on Thursday, July 4.
- Whistle Hop Brewing Co. releases Rum Barrel Aged Burdock Saints Baltic Porter on Thursday, July 4.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.