Small bites: Ole Shakey’s hosts dog show

When it comes to regulars at Ole Shakey’s, co-owner Morgan Hickory says she is happiest when the Riverside Drive bar is packed with dogs. This predilection has led Hickory to organize Shakey’s first Best in Show canine competition for Sunday, July 14.

The show will be judged by local artist Casey Miller, comedian and actress Hilliary Begley and Ole Shakey’s bartender and birthday boy Mitchell Keen. Greatest grin, sickest trick and bodacious booty are among the competition’s 12 categories. The entry fee is $10 per dog per category. All proceeds will be split between Charlie’s Angels and Woof Meow animal rescue organizations. The latter will have dogs available for adoption that day.

Along with the main event, the gathering will feature music by Death Jam Jasper and food from Ego Food Truck, including acai bowls, Cali burritos, kale apple salad, lemon parfait and a variety of chilled teas. Ole Shakey’s outdoor tiki bar will offer specialty Tito’s vodka cocktails.

As the event sponsor, Tito’s will match the competition’s total entry fee collection and will cover the costs for the first three dog adoptions that day. Ole Shakey’s will also donate a percentage of its total bar sales to both shelters. “We just really want to bring recognition to some of these smaller shelters,” says Hickory. “They’re trying really hard to take care of all the animals that keep popping up without homes all over the place.”

Registration for the event begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Ole Shakey’s, 790 Riverside Drive. Food and music follow at 3 p.m. The show starts at 3:30 p.m. All dogs must be leashed. To learn more, visit avl.mx/6a1.

Hops for Hunger returns

MANNA FoodBank’s third annual Hops for Hunger fundraiser runs throughout July in partnership with 25 local breweries and cideries. According to a press release, the previous campaign provided over 48,000 meals to the more than 100,000 people in the region who face hunger every year. Most participating taprooms are offering a specific beer or cider for the campaign, donating a percentage of each sale to MANNA.

Hops for Hunger runs through Wednesday, July 31. For the list of participating partners, visit avl.mx/69x.

Brews, bears and wine

The WNC Nature Center will host this summer’s third Brews and Bears event on Friday, July 12. This month’s gathering will feature wine from plēb urban winery, in addition to beer from UpCountry Brewing Co. and rosé-style cider from Bold Rock Hard Cider. Food options will include Gypsy Queen Cuisine and The Hop, as well as hot dog and pretzel vendors. Tickets are $8 for members of the Friends of the WNC Nature Center and $10 for nonmembers.

The event runs 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at WNC Nature Center, 75 Gashes Creek Road. For tickets, visit avl.mx/69y.

Punk Rock Hot Dog Challenge

Asheville Food Fan Stu Helm brings his latest food event, the Punk Rock Hot Dog Challenge, to the Asheville Masonic Temple on Saturday, July 13. Local chefs Steven Goff, Jamie Wade, Jay Medford, Witt Pinkerton and Zack Neel, as well as Tennessee-based James Andrew Wright will each represent a specific punk rock band while competing to make the most unique and delicious dog. Pre-orders are $3 per dog or $15 for six. Wieners will be available day-of at $5 each, while supplies last. The competition will also feature local brews and food vendors and a bounce house for kids. Music will be provided by the Punk Rock Lap Top, which Helm says “is exactly what it sounds like: an ancient laptop held together with stickers and duct tape, loaded with about three days worth of punk rock music.” Admission is free. Proceeds from sales will support the restoration of the Asheville Masonic Temple’s historical hand-painted theater backdrops.

The competition runs 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Asheville Masonic Temple, 80 Broadway. For more information, visit avl.mx/69v.

DisAbility Partners open house

In honor of the 29-year anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Asheville Office of DisAbility Partners will host an open house, including barbecue, cake and watermelon. Vegetarian options will be available.

The event runs noon-3 p.m. Friday, July 12, at DisAbility Partners, 108 New Leicester Highway. For details, visit avl.mx/69u.

The Döner heads west

The Döner — German Street Food, which opened in the Asheville Mall in 2016, has launched a second location inside UpCountry Brewing in West Asheville, taking over the brewery’s current in-house kitchen. A simplified menu is currently being served with plans to offer a full menu by mid-July.

The Döner West AVL is at 1042 Haywood Road. For hours and more details, visit avl.mx/6a3.

Hole Doughnuts extends hours

Hole Doughnuts has extended its Friday hours. The shop is now open 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Throughout July, Hole will donate all sales from its extended Friday hours to Freedom for Immigrants, an organization that works to reunite immigrant children and their families by posting bail for detainees.

Hole Doughnuts is at 168 Haywood Road. For details, visit avl.mx/47n. To learn more about Freedom for Immigrants, visit avl.mx/6a4.

Broth Lab to open in the RAD

Broth Lab, formerly The Broth Shop, recently announced plans to open a brick-and-mortar in the Hatchery Studios building in the River Arts District. The restaurant will take over the location most recently occupied by Henrietta’s Poultry Shoppe, which closed Sunday, June 30. No official date has been set for Broth Lab’s opening, but according to a recent Instagram post, the restaurant aims to be up and running by August.

Broth Lab will be at 1 Roberts St.