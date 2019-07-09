Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 9-15

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Archetype Brewing releases Fatal Reflection Barrel-Aged Raspberry Saison (9.2% ABV) on Saturday, July 13, at both of its locations. The beer was aged in oak red wine barrels for 20 months and will be available in 375 milliliter bottles for $9 each.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Catawba Brewing Co. releases Jelly Donut Brown Ale (6.3% ABV) on Thursday, July 11, at all four of its taprooms. According to the beer’s description, it’s “injected with a cartful of tart Michigan cherries, dosed with milk sugar, glazed with vanilla bean and finished with a sprinkle of cacao from French Broad Chocolates.” The “celebration of delicious excess” is inspired by A Confederacy of Dunces and is the first in the “Biblio-brew” series, celebrating Pack Memorial Library’s 100th anniversary. $1 per pour will be donated to the Buncombe County Friends of the Library.

UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Rye Rye Baby Rye IPA (6.5% ABV) on Wednesday, July 10, at its West Asheville taproom.

Special events