Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 9-15

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Archetype Brewing releases Fatal Reflection Barrel-Aged Raspberry Saison (9.2% ABV) on Saturday, July 13, at both of its locations. The beer was aged in oak red wine barrels for 20 months and will be available in 375 milliliter bottles for $9 each.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases Jelly Donut Brown Ale (6.3% ABV) on Thursday, July 11, at all four of its taprooms. According to the beer’s description, it’s “injected with a cartful of tart Michigan cherries, dosed with milk sugar, glazed with vanilla bean and finished with a sprinkle of cacao from French Broad Chocolates.” The “celebration of delicious excess” is inspired by A Confederacy of Dunces and is the first in the “Biblio-brew” series, celebrating Pack Memorial Library’s 100th anniversary. $1 per pour will be donated to the Buncombe County Friends of the Library.
- UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Rye Rye Baby Rye IPA (6.5% ABV) on Wednesday, July 10, at its West Asheville taproom.
Special events
- Bruisin’ Ales‘ next free tasting takes place Saturday, July 13, 2-4 p.m., and features selections from Newgrass Brewing Co.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.