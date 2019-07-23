Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 23-29

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Bhramari Brewing Co. releases Unicorn Deathwish (5.5% ABV), an Imperial Berliner Weisse with Rainbow Sherbet, on Friday, July 26, in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.

Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Friday, July 26. Other Forms of Evil Dry Hopped Pils (5.5% ABV), double dry-hopped with Strata and Grungeist, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $13 and will see limited distribution. The Venom Vigil DIPA with Peaches and Vanilla (8.2% ABV), double dry-hopped with Azacca, Comet, Galaxy, Wai-Iti and Amarillo Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $20, exclusively at the taproom.

Small-batch beers and ciders

In addition to its aforementioned packaged products also being available on draft the day of their release, Burial is currently pouring Tapestries of Torture Sour Red Ale with Carolina Elderberries (8.3% ABV) and Of Strength and Solace Port Barrel-Aged Farmhouse Sour with Grape Pomace (8% ABV).

Catawba Brewing Co. taps a German Light Lager (3.5% ABV) on Thursday, July 25, at all four of its locations.

Highland Brewing Co. releases BEEr Charmer (4.8% ABV), a honey pilsner made with honey from beehives that sit atop the brewery, on Thursday, July 25.

Special events