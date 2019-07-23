Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 23-29

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Bhramari Brewing Co. releases Unicorn Deathwish (5.5% ABV), an Imperial Berliner Weisse with Rainbow Sherbet, on Friday, July 26, in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.
- Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Friday, July 26. Other Forms of Evil Dry Hopped Pils (5.5% ABV), double dry-hopped with Strata and Grungeist, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $13 and will see limited distribution. The Venom Vigil DIPA with Peaches and Vanilla (8.2% ABV), double dry-hopped with Azacca, Comet, Galaxy, Wai-Iti and Amarillo Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $20, exclusively at the taproom.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- In addition to its aforementioned packaged products also being available on draft the day of their release, Burial is currently pouring Tapestries of Torture Sour Red Ale with Carolina Elderberries (8.3% ABV) and Of Strength and Solace Port Barrel-Aged Farmhouse Sour with Grape Pomace (8% ABV).
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps a German Light Lager (3.5% ABV) on Thursday, July 25, at all four of its locations.
- Highland Brewing Co. releases BEEr Charmer (4.8% ABV), a honey pilsner made with honey from beehives that sit atop the brewery, on Thursday, July 25.
Special events
- Asheville Brewers Supply hosts its monthly Brewers Social on Tuesday, July 23, 6-9 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring some of their latest labeled homebrew creations to share. Complimentary pizza from Asheville Pizza Co. will be provided.
