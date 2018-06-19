Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 19-25

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Sweeten Creek Brewing releases Summer Sun Belgian-style Wit, its first canned seasonal offering, on Friday, June 22, at 11:30 a.m. The beer is brewed with coriander seed, orange peel and ginger. It will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on tap.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Catawba Brewing Co. releases a Boysenberry Sour on Thursday, June 21, at its South Slope location.

on Thursday, June 21, at its South Slope location. On Thursday, June 21, Noble Cider taps The Royal Peach (7.5 percent ABV). Made with local peaches fermented in the tank with the cider, it’s nonfiltered to retain full flavor, then dry-hopped with Citra and lightly sweetened.

(7.5 percent ABV). Made with local peaches fermented in the tank with the cider, it’s nonfiltered to retain full flavor, then dry-hopped with Citra and lightly sweetened. On Friday, June 22, Archetype Brewing taps Emotional Entanglement Guava Saison (8.2 percent ABV). Primary fermentation took place in stainless tanks with the brewery’s house saccharomyces, secondary fermentation with brettanomyces in oak wine barrels, followed by a return to stainless with guava and Azacca hops.

Special events