Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 19-25

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Sweeten Creek Brewing releases Summer Sun Belgian-style Wit, its first canned seasonal offering, on Friday, June 22, at 11:30 a.m. The beer is brewed with coriander seed, orange peel and ginger. It will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on tap.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases a Boysenberry Sour on Thursday, June 21, at its South Slope location.
- On Thursday, June 21, Noble Cider taps The Royal Peach (7.5 percent ABV). Made with local peaches fermented in the tank with the cider, it’s nonfiltered to retain full flavor, then dry-hopped with Citra and lightly sweetened.
- On Friday, June 22, Archetype Brewing taps Emotional Entanglement Guava Saison (8.2 percent ABV). Primary fermentation took place in stainless tanks with the brewery’s house saccharomyces, secondary fermentation with brettanomyces in oak wine barrels, followed by a return to stainless with guava and Azacca hops.
Special events
- The Whale celebrates its half-year anniversary on Thursday, June 21, 5-11 p.m. with selections from Jester King Brewery, J. Wakefield Brewing, Maine Beer Co., Barrelworks and Põhjala Brewery.
- Bruisin’ Ales‘ latest free tasting occurs Thursday, June 21, 5-7 p.m. with selections from Olde Hickory Brewery. A second free tasting takes place Friday, June 22, 5-7 p.m. featuring Trappist offerings from the Merchant du Vin importers’ catalog.
- The Asheville Pink Boots Society will hold its first official meeting on Sunday, June 24, 4-7 p.m. at Hi-Wire Brewing‘s Big Top facility. The gathering is open to all women working in the beer industry — including bartenders, brewers, managers, sales reps, bottle shop employees, quality assurance and quality control workers — who are welcome to attend and share thoughts on what events and meetings would be most beneficial from the APBS in the future.
