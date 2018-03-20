Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 20-26

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Tuesday, March 20, Burial Beer Co. releases The Veil Behind the Curtain Mixed Culture Honey Saison (5.5 percent ABV). Forged from The Keeper’s Veil Honey Saison, the beer is aged in wood with mixed culture and refermented with a flower blend of chamomile, hibiscus, passionflower, elderflower and lavender. Each 750-milliliter bottle is hand-dipped in beeswax and rolled in a blend of the five flowers. Only 20 cases will be sold, and it will not see distribution. Then on Saturday, March 24, Own Benefactor IPA (6.4 percent ABV), made with nine different hops and fermented with kolsch yeast, and This Golden Carriage to Oblivion DIPA with Mango and Peach (8.2 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with Azacca and Simcoe hops, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Own Benefactor will see distribution, but This Golden Carriage to Oblivion will not.

(5.5 percent ABV). Forged from The Keeper’s Veil Honey Saison, the beer is aged in wood with mixed culture and refermented with a flower blend of chamomile, hibiscus, passionflower, elderflower and lavender. Each 750-milliliter bottle is hand-dipped in beeswax and rolled in a blend of the five flowers. Only 20 cases will be sold, and it will not see distribution. Then on Saturday, March 24, (6.4 percent ABV), made with nine different hops and fermented with kolsch yeast, and (8.2 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with Azacca and Simcoe hops, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Own Benefactor will see distribution, but This Golden Carriage to Oblivion will not. Luella’s Bar-B-Que releases Incandescent, a golden sour ale brewed in collaboration with Wicked Weed Brewing, on Monday, March 26, at 5 p.m. at its Merrimon Avenue location. The beer was fermented with 2,000 pounds of smoked pineapple, plus fresh jalapeños, and will be available in 500-milliliter bottles and on draft. Incandescent then debuts at Luella’s Biltmore Park location Tuesday, March 27, at 5 p.m.

Small-batch beers

In addition to draft releases of The Veil Behind the Curtain, Own Benefactor and This Golden Carriage to Oblivion the same days they’re available in bottles and cans, Burial is currently pouring its latest rotating hops take on Ceremonial Session IPA (4 percent ABV), this time made with Comet hops.

Special events

North Carolina Beer Bracket